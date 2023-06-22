20 Safest Places To Retire in Europe For Less Than $2,000 a Month

ViewApart / iStock.com

Retiring in the U.S. is an expense that many can't -- or fear they can't -- bear. On average, Americans will need 70%-80% of their pre-retirement income in order to comfortably afford retirement.

Given that the amount needed for retirement can be prohibitively high, plenty of Americans relocate not only to cheaper cities, but also, in some cases, to cheaper countries. According to the Social Security Administration, nearly 450,000 people received their retirement benefits outside the U.S. at the end of 2021, up from 307,000 in 2008, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Which are the most relatively peaceful countries to retire to that boast a cost of living of less than $2,000 a month? Read on to find out.

1. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Global Peace Index: 1.850

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $982.02

An American can get by on barely over $980 a month in Bosnia and Herzegovina, making this country one of the most affordable retirement destinations on this list. Cost of living in Bosnia and Herzegovina is, on average, 50.5% lower than in the U.S., according to Numbeo.

2. Greece

Global Peace Index: 1.838

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,610.33

Greece has been the target of some big economic shake ups in recent years -- and defaulted on its debt in 2015. Economic turmoil aside, Greece is a relatively peaceful place to retire, and you can get by on a little over $1,600 a month. It is 54% less expensive to live in Greece than in the U.S., according to LivingCost.

3. Serbia

Global Peace Index: 1.832

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,135.61

Living on under $1,200 a month is totally doable in Serbia, where the cost of living is 62% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost.

4. Montenegro

Global Peace Index: 1.801

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,242.65

A retiree can float on under $1,300 a month in Montenegro, where, according to LivingCost, the average cost of living is 65% less expensive than in the U.S.

5. Albania

Global Peace Index: 1.761

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,112.33

The average cost of living in Albania is 70% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost. A retiree can live sufficiently on just $1,112 a month.

6. Lithuania

Global Peace Index: 1.724

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,554.48

In Lithuania, you can live on $1,554.48 a month. In this country, the cost of living is 54% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost.

7. North Macedonia

Global Peace Index: 1.704

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $888.94

The average cost of living in North Macedonia is 74% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost, which is why a retiree can get by on just $889 a month. This is the most affordable country for retirees on this list.

8. Latvia

Global Peace Index: 1.673

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,475.36

In Latvia, a retiree can expect to get by on under $1,500 a month. In this country, the cost of living is is 56% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost.

9. Estonia

Global Peace Index: 1.662

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,694.10

Just shy of $1,700 can get you a decent life in Estonia, where, according to LivingCost, the average cost of living is 50% less expensive than in the U.S.

10. Italy

Global Peace Index: 1.643

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,940.77

In Italy, the average monthly cost to get by is just under $2,000. It's not cheap, but it's certainly cheaper than in the U.S. -- by 40% according to LivingCost.

11. Romania

Global Peace Index: 1.640

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,126.30

In Romania, a retiree can coast on not much more than $1,100 a month. This is thanks to the low cost of living here, which is 68% less expensive than the U.S.

12. Spain

Global Peace Index: 1.603

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,708.06

Spain is a great place for retirees who have under $2,000 a month to live on. This country's cost of living is 44% less expensive than in the U.S, according to LivingCost.

13. Poland

Global Peace Index: 1.552

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,293.85

In Poland, you can get by on under $1,300 a month. The cost of living here is significantly cheaper than in the U.S. -- by 59%, according to LivingCost.

14. Bulgaria

Global Peace Index: 1.541

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,205.42

In Bulgaria, the cost of living is 67% less than in the U.S. No wonder you only need scarcely over $1,200 a month to live there!

15. Slovakia

Global Peace Index: 1.499

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,405.54

Slovakia is another great choice for a retiree looking to get by on under $2,000 a month. Here, the cost of living is 54% less expensive than in the U.S.

16. Croatia

Global Peace Index: 1.440

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,405.54

Beautiful Croatia is also beautifully affordable. The cost of living here is 53% lower than it is in the U.S.

17. Hungary

Global Peace Index: 1.411

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,210.07

Just a hair over $1,200 a month will get you far in Hungary, where, according to LivingCost, the average cost of living is 61% less expensive than in the U.S.

18. Czech Republic

Global Peace Index: 1.318

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,614.98

The cost of living in the Czech Republic is 47% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost. Thus, it makes sense that you need well under $2,000 a month to get by here.

19. Slovenia

Global Peace Index: 1.316

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,601.02

In Slovenia, about $1,600 will be enough for you to get by. Here, the cost of living is 46% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost.

20. Portugal

Global Peace Index: 1.301

Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,587.05

Portugal is a wonderful choice for a retiree on a tight budget. This country boasts a cost of living that is 52% less expensive than what the U.S. touts. It's also the safest European country by the Global Peace Index.

Methodology: In order to find the safest places to retire in Europe, GOBankingRates started by using the United Nations Eastern and Western European Region Groups to determine the countries that qualify. For each country, GOBankingRates found [1] the GDP as sourced from WorldPopulationReview, [2] Cost of Living as sourced from Numbeo and [3] Global Peace Index sourced from the Institute for Economics and Peace Global Peace Index 2022 Report. The cost of living was filtered for places costing $2,000 and under per month on average. All information is up-to-date as-of June 19th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Safest Places To Retire in Europe For Less Than $2,000 a Month