30 luxury gifts that people are obsessing over this year

The best luxury gifts for 2021.

Finding high-quality gifts your family and friends will swoon over isn’t always easy. While you might be inclined to put gift cards or less expensive presents under the tree this year, why not make a statement with a lux gift they’ll love?

Now’s the time to invest in the people you love, and, luckily, my Reviewed colleagues and I are here to help. All year long, we test and research products—a lot of them on the expensive side. Using our knowledge of top lush and lavish must-have items, we’ve put together a guide of gift ideas that are worthy of their high cost.

Get your orders in soon though. This year we anticipate top-rated products selling out extremely fast so you'll want to shop your favorites in advance to have them ready to place below the tree come Christmas.

If you’re looking to splurge this holiday season, these 29 luxury gifts are sure to please.

1. For the one always on the couch: Barefoot Dreams throw blanket

Best luxury gifts: Barefoot Dreams throw blanket

At a time where we are home more often than not, a new blanket is something that could make their time spent lounging on the couch a bit more luxurious. Loved by celebrities, the Barefoot Dreams blanket is the blanket to gift this holiday season. Chrissy Teigen even recommended it as such on Twitter. Our shopping editor Amanda Tarlton reviewed the trendy blanket and found that it is just as cozy as people claim. It comes in solid colors or an animal print. However, keep in mind that both versions seem to be selling out in certain styles already and buying now is better than later.

2. For the home baker: KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Best luxury gifts: KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

For the friend who always brings dessert, give them a present they'll really love—the best stand mixer we've ever tested. The KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer has ten speed settings and tons of attachments that can help whip up cakes, cookies and cobblers in no time. In testing we found the customer-favorite mixer to be easy to use, quiet and reliable.

Get the KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer at KitchenAid for $429.99

3. For the coffee lover: Breville Espresso Machine

Best luxury gifts: Breville Espresso Machine

Creating coffee stations at home has certainly been a trend this year. Whether their home has turned into their office or they could use more caffeine to get through each day, a luxury espresso machine could be a welcomed addition to one’s home this holiday season. When we tested espresso machines, the Breville Barista Touch took first place for best overall. If you’re looking to splurge even more, our writer Sarah Kovac owns and loves the pricey Breville Oracle Touch espresso machine. While we didn’t test that one against the Breville Barista Touch, Sarah claims “it’s like having a whole coffee shop on your kitchen counter,” and who wouldn’t want that this year?

4. For the one who deserves to relax: Eberjey pajamas

Best luxury gifts: Eberjey Pajamas

Spotted on celebrities, including Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner and Oprah, the Eberjey Gisele pajama set is everywhere. With hundreds of 5-star ratings from shoppers at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Amazon, these pajamas are loved by consumers (and for good reason). While you can purchase less pricey dupes of these PJs from places like Nordstrom or Target, the Eberjey originals are said to be far superior when it comes to comfort. You can get them in a short or long set—and they even have a pair for men! Sizes and colors have been selling out on many retailers, but they are still in stock at Bloomingdale’s right now.

5. For the one who needs to block out noise: Sony 1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Best luxury gifts: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones

We love Sony’s noise canceling headphones at Reviewed. In fact, WH-1000XM4 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones we've ever tested. If you know someone who could use the (forced) peace and quiet, especially if they're working from home with others, this luxurious gift could help them drown out the noise of the outside world and focus on the tasks at hand. Or they can use them to relax and listen to music or podcasts. Dealer's choice.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon for $348

6. For the shoe enthusiast: Designer sneakers

Best luxury gifts: Designer sneakers

As "fashion sneakers" continue to rise in popularity, designer kicks are in high demand. So much so, that sizes and styles have been selling out from a number of brands at major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Revolve and more. This includes, but is not limited to, the popular Golden Goose sneakers, which come in tons of different styles. Spotted in production photos from the new Gossip Girl reboot, you're sure to make any fashion person's day by giving the gift of new sneaks. In addition to Golden Goose, Gucci sneakers or Balenciaga shoes also make a solid gift—but act fast, sizes and styles are already limited.

Women’s

Men’s

7. For the one obsessed with all things Apple: Apple Watch

Best luxury gifts: Apple Watch Series 6

If they don't own one already, an Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the Apple Watch Series 6 and it is the best smartwatch we've ever tried. Give the gift of our favorite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music and texts at their fingertips all the time.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon for $349

8. For the adventure seeker: Away Carry On

Best luxury gifts: Away Bigger Carry On

If traveling is on their bucket list, gifting a reliable and trendy suitcase may be the way to go. Whether they're planning a weekend getaway or an international adventure, the Away Bigger Carry On can help get them there. Our staff even said the sleek and durable luggage "isn't so much a piece you own but a companion with whom you'll share your most precious travel memories."

Get the Away Bigger Carry On at Away from $245

9. For the neat freak: Dyson vacuum

Best luxury gift: Dyson Vacuum

Okay, so a vacuum might not scream 'luxury,' but attach the word 'Dyson' next to anything, and all of a sudden, you have a luxe gift on your hands. If you're looking to splurge on someone who loves to clean, look no further than a Dyson stick vacuum. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is one of our favorites and would make for the ultimate gift.

Get the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Dyson for $499.99

10. For the luxurious cook: All-Clad Cookware Set

Best luxury gifts: All-Clad Cookware Set

All-Clad is certainly one of the most iconic cookware brands. The pots and pans can last for years, as long as you take care of them properly, and they make a great gift for anyone who doesn't already own All-Clad cookware or hasn't upgraded their kitchen and cooking product library in a while. For the set to buy, we tested and recommend the D5 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set.

Get the All-Clad D5 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set at Amazon for $799.95

11. For the gym rat: The Mirror

Best luxury gifts: The Mirror

For the giftee who loves hitting their daily exercise goal, consider giving them a workout mirror. These unassuming reflective surfaces have integrated displays that stream instructors leading all types of studio-type workouts, from HITT to strength training to yoga and more. We've tested multiple workout mirrors, and love the Mirror for its mix of classes to choose from and instructors that make exercising fun.

Get the Mirror for $995 with coupon code HOLIDAY21

12. For the one who is always tired: Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

Best luxury gifts: Tuft & Needle Original Mattress.

A good night's sleep might be the MOST luxurious gift you can give to someone this holiday season. Since we can't actually give sleep or more time in the day to do so as a gift, a top-notch mattress is a close second. The Tuft & Needle Original mattress is the best mattress in a box we've ever tested thanks to its comfortable and supportive features. If you're after a dreamy gift, your loved ones are sure to appreciate an upgrade that could help them sleep.

Get the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress at Tuft & Needle from $548.25

13. For the runner: Theragun

Best luxury gifts: Theragun

For anyone into health and fitness, the gift of recovery would be well received in the year of 2021. Much like we could all use rest and relaxation, so could our muscles, and that's exactly what the Theragun—one of the hottest products this year—does. Reviewed's Kate McCarthy tested four of the most popular massage guns and found the Theragun to be great "if you have a large budget and want some serious muscle stimulation."

Get the Theragun G3 at Theragun for $399

14. For the one looking to refresh their patio: This propane fire pit

Best luxury gifts: Uniflame Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit.

For those who are looking to upgrade their backyard set up, consider giving the Uniflame steel propane outdoor fire pit. Perfect for roasting s'mores and staying warm all winter long, this high-quality fire pit is sure to please the outdoor enthusiasts in your life. Designed with weather-resistant material, the wood-less furnace would make for the perfect patio centerpiece.

Get the Uniflame Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit at Wayfair for $369.99

15. For the one who enjoys when people do things for them: Our favorite robot vacuum

Best luxury gifts: Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum

Keeping a clean home is a luxurious thing when you’re not the one cleaning it. That’s why robot vacuums were created. If you have a good one, it will do the work for you, and the more room you have to splurge, the harder it will work. The best robot vacuum we've ever tested at Reviewed is the iRobot Roomba i7+. This Roomba can empty its dirt bin all by itself and then continue vacuuming. It is truly the most luxurious robot vacuum we've seen, and we're sure anyone you buy it for will like it, too. There's never been a better year to give a robot vacuum as a gift. We all have a lot going on, whether we're home more often than usual or not. I think we can all agree, no one wants to clean! Or maybe this is just me...

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ at Amazon for $749

16. For the simple one: Mejuri jewelry

Best luxury gifts: Mejuri jewelry

Whether you're shopping for your daughter or your mom, Mejuri's fine and semi-fine earrings, necklaces and rings should do the trick. The Instagram-famous jewelry brand sells sleek, high-class pieces at an affordable price point. For anyone who enjoys the simple luxury of jewelry, you can't go wrong with two of the most popular Mejuri items—the Satellite necklace and the Single mini hoop.

17. For the one who has everything: La Mer Moisturizing Crème

Best luxury gifts: La Mer Moisturizing Cream

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. La Mer moisturizing cream has over 60,000 hearts at Sephora and over 2,100 reviews at Nordstrom with a 5-star rating. That is a lot of love. Why not spread it? (Pun not intended.)

Get the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream at Nordstrom from $95

18. For the family: Yeti cooler

Best luxury gifts: Yeti Cooler

Yeti's Tundra coolers have a cult-following and would make a great gift for anyone spending more time outside this year. Great for socially distant gatherings, and future excursions because these coolers will last for years to come, a coveted Yeti cooler would be loved by anyone. The 35 size is great for most people, but Yeti does have a selection of other sizes available.

Get the Tundra 35 Hard Cooler at Amazon from $249.98

19. For the one who loves their beauty sleep: Slip Silk Beauty Sleep Gift Set

Best luxury gifts: Slip Silk Beauty Sleep Gift Set

If you're looking for a luxe self-care gift, this set from Slip is a great option. The silk pillowcase and mask help protect facial skin and hair while sleeping, leaving one to wake up feeling like they slept on a cloud.

Get the Slip Silk Beauty Sleep Set at Amazon for $122

20. For the home chef: Staub Dutch Oven

Best luxury gifts: Staub Dutch Oven

You’ve probably heard of, seen, or owned a Le Creuset dutch oven. They are one of the most popular wedding gifts for newlyweds and, like KitchenAid stand mixers, a kitchen staple for adults everywhere. However, when we tested dutch ovens at Reviewed, our favorite overall was not Le Creuset—it was Staub! We're not the only ones loving this brand, either. Their cookware is all over food blogs and Instagram. Trendy and luxurious, this is a great gift for home chefs this year.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte at Amazon from $275

21. For the one always listening to something: Apple AirPods Pro

Best luxury gifts: Apple AirPods Pro

According to our tests, Apple’s cult-favorite AirPods Pro are the best true wireless earbuds money can buy. If you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they will adore a pair of these. For listening to music while working out, using Bluetooth for phone calls and even listening to podcasts while loading and unloading the dishwasher, AirPods Pro make a great gift.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $199.99

22. For the one who will never have enough bags: A designer bag

Best luxury gifts: Designer Bags

If you're looking to splurge on someone who is into fashion, consider a chic designer handbag. This particular Chloé bag is stylish, chic, and calling my name through its calfskin leather material. With 4.5 stars from over 150 happy people, you’ve got a winner here. For a smaller, crossbody bag, a fantastic option is the Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag.

23. For the one into movie night: Nebula Portable Projector

Best luxury gifts: Nebula Projector

Having a movie theater in your home sounds pretty luxurious, but you probably aren’t giving someone a home remodel or expansion for the holidays. Well, what about a projector? With the Nebula, which is loved by Reviewed, you can binge-watch Netflix in 720p on your own DIY big screen. If you know someone who misses going to the movies, or anyone who could benefit from bringing family movie night outdoors, the Nebula would make an excellent gift this year.

Get the Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector at Amazon for $499.99

24. For the wine lover: Coravin Wine Bottle Opener

Best luxury gifts: Coravin Model Three Wine Bottle Opener

If you're shopping for a wine drinker, look no further than the Coravin Model Three wine bottle opener. Not only does it make opening bottles easier, but this luxury device prevents the wine from spoiling because it never removes the cork.

Get the Coravin Model Three Wine Bottle Opener at Bed Bath & Beyond for $149.99

25. For the TV lover: LG C9

Best luxury gifts: LG C9 OLED

We review a LOT of televisions at Reviewed, and one of the best we've ever tested is the LG C9. The quality of the OLED 4K/HDR smart TVs (available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes) is just as good as the competition, and it's almost the most affordable one in the lineup. If you're looking to spend less, we also highly recommend the LG CX series. If one of these TVs is in your gift budget, you absolutely can't go wrong giving someone the gift of OLED this year, as many people are likely watching TV now more than before.

26. For the fitness enthusiast: Myxfitness The Myx Bike

Best luxury gifts: The Myx Bike

The Myx bike is a cycling bike with a rotating tablet screen that displays on-demand classes. After testing tons of fitness bikes this year, the Myx came out on top as our best value pick among the stationary exercise bikes we tried. The machine relies on heart rate training and features a wide variety of classes, making it a no brainer gift idea for the fitness enthusiast in your life.

Get the Myx Bike at Myxfitness for $1,399

27. For the home décor enthusiast: ModShop Art Deco Velvet Arm Chair

Best luxury gifts: ModShop Art Deco Velvet Upholstered Arm Chair

For the home decorator in your life, consider the ModShop Art Deco velvet upholstered arm chair. The lush seat is perfect for channeling the roaring '20s, bringing a bold art deco design into their home. Available in a variety of colors, the sophisticated chair features a brass three-leg base and a curvilinear shape—the perfect living room statement piece.

Get the ModShop Art Deco Velvet Upholstered Arm Chair at Perigold from $1,030

28. For the germaphobe: Winix air purifier

Best luxury gifts: Winix air purifier

With COVID-19 cases surging again, a gift to help loved ones protect themselves against the virus would be much appreciated. While no air purifier has been able to test against the virus, experts say that using one to clean the air in your home is smart—especially if used along with other best practices, like washing your hands and wearing a mask. We tested air purifiers and found the Winix 5500-2 to be the best. The machine aced our tests and noticeably removed strong odors.

Get the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier at Amazon for $159.99

29. For the homebody: Ugg slippers

Best luxury gifts: Ugg Slippers

Whether they've always been a homebody or they've been home more than usual this year, you can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially Ugg slippers, which are crazy trendy right now. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been testing women’s slippers, and so far, the Ugg Scuffette II slipper is our favorite. The insanely popular Ugg Fluff Yeah sandal slippers are also a top pick (of our tester, a variety of celebrities, and over 26,000 Amazon reviewers). Better still, Ugg carries great slippers for men, including the Ascot leather slipper and the Scuff slipper.

Women’s

Men’s

30. For the one who likes to keep warm: Moncler or Canada Goose Coat

Best luxury gifts: A plush jacket

For those who live in colder climates, a luxurious winter coat would be a great gift, Canada Goose jackets are expensive, but the down-filled coats are temperature-rated for below zero weather—and they really do make cold winters bearable. I used to refuse to go outside unless I absolutely had to on cold days, but investing in a Canada Goose jacket totally changed that. There are plenty of great options for both men and women, too. Another brand to consider is Moncler. Pricier than Canada Goose, these coats are stylish and have been spotted on a number of celebrities. They're also low in stock at a variety of retailers meaning they are in high demand for the holidays!

Women’s

Men's

Kids

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 30 best luxury gifts for 2021: Expensive gift ideas everyone will love