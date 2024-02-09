In this article, we will look at the 20 states that have America's strongest unions. We have also discussed the latest unionization events. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 States That Have America's Strongest Unions.

Dating back to the 19th century, unions have fought for benefits like healthcare and retirement plans. They negotiate collective bargaining agreements with employers to secure better pay and benefits for their members. However, union membership has seen a decline since the mid-20th century, attributed to factors like globalization and anti-union legislation. It is worth mentioning that Union membership in the United States reached its highest point in 1954, with nearly 35% of workers belonging to a union. The total number of union members peaked in 1979, reaching an estimated 21.0 million.

Today, the four largest unions in the United States are the National Education Association (NEA), established in 1857 with approximately 3 million members, representing public school employees such as teachers, support staff, and counselors. NEA is also considered the most powerful union in America. Following NEA is the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), founded in 1921, with approximately 1.9 million members, including healthcare professionals, janitors, and public service workers. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), established in 1932, claims around 1.5 million members, comprising employees of various government levels. Lastly, the Teamsters, with 1.4 million members, represent truck drivers, warehouse workers, and different trades.

The three least unionized states in the United States are South Carolina, North Carolina, and Dakota whereas the most unionized states are Hawaii and New York. According to Ziprecruiter, Washington leads for offering the highest union wages by state.

In recent years, coffee shops have become hotspots for labor organizing, with hundreds of workers across various locations fighting for unionization. However, the path from signing union cards to securing a contract can be fraught with challenges. The playbook used by companies, both large and small, often involves tactics from specialized law firms in union busting, leading to a protracted process.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), a prominent example, has seen unions certified at 375 locations, covering around 9,000 employees. Despite this, none have successfully negotiated a contract in over two years. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has docketed 725 charges against Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), with allegations ranging from unfair labor practices to store closures aimed at suppressing union efforts.

The struggle at Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) has inspired workers beyond the coffee industry to consider unionizing, reflecting a broader trend of unions becoming trendy and appealing to a younger generation. The challenges faced by union baristas, including store closures and firings, highlight the risks involved in organizing at coffee shops, where owners may resort to drastic measures to thwart unionization efforts.

Recently, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative agreement. The development effectively ends the coordinated strikes against the Detroit Three automakers, including Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and Stellantis NV. The agreement includes a record wage and benefit hikes which confirm major victories for auto laborers after years of stagnant wages and concessions made by the union post-2008 financial crisis.

Another example to highlight the strength of unions is how currently, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Bessemer fulfilment center is facing the possibility of a third union election, with a crucial hearing scheduled for April 22. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will assess objections raised by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union (RWDSU) regarding the 2022 union election, determining if any unfair labor practices occurred. This dispute has persisted for three years and there was also a previous union vote in 2021 that was set aside by the NLRB due to Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) interference. In the second election on March 31, 2022, initial results showed 875 votes in favor of RWDSU representation, 993 against, and 416 challenged ballots, with 311 challenges remaining. Both the union and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) filed objections, and the upcoming hearing will address 14 objections from the union and seven from Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Our Methodology

To list the states that have America’s strongest unions, we have relied on the percentage of employed wage and salary workers who are either members of labor unions or represented by labor unions, relative to the total employed workforce in each state for the year 2023. We obtained the percentages from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of the states that have america's strongest unions

20. New Hampshire

Union Members Employed: 9.3%

The New Hampshire State Employees’ Association/SEIU Local 1984, one of the largest labor unions in the state, announced in 2023 that it will not endorse President Biden for reelection. In a statement, the union cited Biden's "record and actions" during his first two years in office and called for a "competitive" Democratic 2024 primary.

19. Maryland

Union Members Employed: 10.7%

Currently, Maryland legislators and union leaders are advocating for three bills to extend labor rights. The Library Workers Empowerment Act aims to allow librarians at public libraries statewide to unionize. Another bill seeks to grant collective bargaining rights to over 4,000 state supervisors, addressing disparities. The third bill aims to extend collective bargaining rights to graduate students and faculty at Maryland universities. Proponents argue that unions reduce the wealth gap and improve conditions.

18. Montana

Union Members Employed: 11.8%

In Montana, labor unions have been involved in advocating for workers' rights and fair treatment. One important union in the state is the Montana AFL-CIO, representing a range of workers across different industries, including mining, agriculture, and healthcare. They negotiate contracts and strive for better working conditions.

17. Rhode Island

Union Members Employed: 12.3%

The offshore wind industry is gaining momentum in Rhode Island, with a focus on workforce planning and training. The state aims to build offshore wind as a renewable energy source, supported by federal policies and funding.

Construction labor unions are playing an important role in training and supporting the industry, ensuring projects are done efficiently. Various programs, such as Building Futures and WindWinRI, provide pre-apprenticeship courses and specific training for working on wind turbines.

16. Nevada

Union Members Employed: 12.4%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is reportedly planning a 10% or higher hourly pay rate increase for some workers at its Nevada Gigafactory starting in early January 2024. Internal sources reveal that hourly workers could see raises from $2 to $8.30 an hour. The decision is seen as an attempt to prevent unionization efforts and collective bargaining by addressing workers' concerns. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is facing increased competition for talent and potential union challenges, with the United Auto Workers expressing intentions to target non-unionized automakers like Tesla.

15. Ohio

Union Members Employed: 12.5%

Ohio's union membership declined to 12.5% in 2023, slightly down from 12.8% in 2022 but still above the national rate. Despite a stable number of unionized workers (641,000), the state's workforce growth contributed to the percentage drop. The US saw a record low of 10% unionized workers in 2023. Public workers had a higher union rate (32.5%) than private-sector workers (6%). Ohio lost manufacturing jobs but gained in education and health services, witnessing recent unionization efforts.

14. Massachusetts

Union Members Employed: 12.6%

The share of Massachusetts workers in unions has declined over the past decade, though less steeply than the national average. Notably, 32.5% of public-sector workers in Massachusetts were union members, while only 6% of private-sector workers belonged to unions in 2023.

13. Illinois

Union Members Employed: 12.8%

In 2023, union membership in Illinois hit a record low as 27,000 workers across public and private sectors rejected union affiliation, bringing the overall membership rate to just 12.8%, the lowest in 34 years. This decline continued a 34-year trend, with the state's union membership dropping from 20.8% in 1989 to the current low.

This trend raises concerns about union leadership's alignment with member interests, as exemplified by major drops in major government unions like AFSCME Council 31 and the Illinois Federation of Teachers. Even SEIU HCII, which reported an increase in membership, still showed a huge discrepancy between reported and actual numbers, indicating potential dissatisfaction among workers.

12. Michigan

Union Members Employed: 12.8%

Michigan's unionization rate has declined over the past two decades, dropping from nearly 25% in 2003 to around 12.8% in 2023. Despite increased union approval in 2022, the state experienced a slight decrease from 14% in 2022. Nationally, the unionization rate was 10% in 2023, down from 10.1% in 2022 and a peak of 20.1% in 1983. Despite prominent achievements by unions, such as the UAW securing contracts and Teamsters winning concessions, the overall trend shows a decline in union membership.

11. Pennsylvania

Union Members Employed: 12.9%

Union membership in Pennsylvania increased to 12.9% in 2023, up from 12.7% the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This contrasts with the national trend, where union membership fell to a historic low of 10% in 2023 from a high of 20.1% in 1983. In 2000, Pennsylvania had a higher union membership at about 17%.

10. Minnesota

Union Members Employed: 13.3%

Minnesota labor unions, particularly the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, are addressing the high rates of suicide among construction workers by treating mental health as a workplace safety issue. The unions offer no-cost counseling and training to members, aiming to connect workers with available help.

9. Oregon

Union Members Employed: 14.1%

In Oregon, an increase in independent unionization is reshaping the labor market, with a record-breaking 126 petitions for new unions filed last year alone. The trend is notably driven by workers in different sectors, from strippers to vegan donut makers, opting for independent unions instead of affiliating with larger organizations like AFL-CIO or SEIU.

There are noteworthy examples like Burgerville Workers Union and Doughnut Workers United, inspired by the success of Burgerville's independent union in 2018. The movement is has a "grow your own" approach, as workers are seeking autonomy in crafting unions that represent their unique needs and concerns.

8. Vermont

Union Members Employed: 14.3%

Ben & Jerry's has successfully reached a contract agreement with approximately 40 workers at its original Vermont location after the employees expressed a desire to unionize last year. The ice cream maker, known for its social activism, received support from its parent company, Unilever. It is one of the parts of the United States with the largest union membership.

7. Alaska

Union Members Employed: 14.8%

In Alaska, 15.2% of the employed population is represented by Unions. In 2023, there were 45000 labor union members in the state.

In 2023, the Alaska State Employees Association, representing 8,000 state workers, filed a grievance alleging payroll issues due to chronic understaffing among state payroll workers. The union claims hundreds of members were paid incorrectly, some not receiving pay or only partial amounts in the past year. The state's payroll staff, handling 14,000 employees, has faced a high vacancy rate, reaching around 45% for months. The union demanded state response to pay-related complaints and compensation for affected workers, asserting it's a management issue.

6. California

Union Members Employed: 15.4%

In 2023, there were 2,514,000 labor union members in California. Moreover, 16.9% of the employed population is represented by the unions.

It is interesting to note that half of California's union members are now women, and the majority hail from different ethnic and racial backgrounds. Furthermore, a large proportion of union members are employed in the public sector, constituting half of the total.

