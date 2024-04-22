In this article, we will be covering 20 states with the highest divorce rates in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 States with the Highest Divorce Rates in the US.

Divorce Dynamics in the United States: An Overview

As reported by the US Census Bureau, the national divorce rate was recorded at 6.9 in 2021. This indicates that 6.9 American women got divorced per 1,000 women aged 15 and above. On the other hand, the marriage rate in the country was 14.9. Overall, both the rates of marriage and divorce declined between 2011 and 2021. In 2022, 673,989 divorces were reported to take place in the United States. Simultaneously, the number of marriages was recorded at 2,065,905.

Historical trends reported by the US Census Bureau indicate that 34% of women and 33% of men among ever-married adults aged 20 years and above had ever been divorced. The percentage for ever-divorced was the highest for adults aged between 55 and 64 and was recorded at nearly 43%. In terms of race and origin, divorces tend to be the lowest among Asians, recorded at 14% for Asian women and 11% for Asian men.

A huge burden on Americans undergoing the process of divorce is the associated financial cost. As reported by Forbes, uncontested divorces tend to be cheaper than contested divorces which involve problems related to the distribution of property or custody. However, the median cost of a divorce in the United States in 2024 is as high as $7,000. The higher the disagreement between the partners on the terms of the divorce as in the case of a contested divorce, the higher the divorce cost. This is because such divorces involve higher legal fees and a time cost as well. Uncontested divorces cost as low as $200 or higher than $2,000 in case legal help is taken. On the other hand, contested divorces can cost as much as $100,000. The fee also depends on the state in which the divorce occurs. You can also take a look at Best Divorce Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US.

Driving Factors Behind Divorces

The National Library of Medicine has reported some of the dominant reasons for divorce in the United States. 75% of the individuals cited a lack of commitment as the major reason. Infidelity or extramarital affairs was mentioned by nearly 60% while almost 58% reported too much conflict and arguing as the factor leading to divorce. At the same time, 45% think that getting married too young results in divorce. Financial problems were also reported to be a cause of divorce by 37% of the respondents. Other reasons for divorce and their respective percentages mentioned as reasons for divorce include substance abuse at 35%, domestic violence at 24%, health problems at 18%, lack of support from family at 17%, religious differences at 13%, and little or no premarital education as another 13%.

Now that we have taken a look at the divorce statistics in the United States, you can also read about the countries with the lowest divorce rates and countries with the highest divorce rates.

Companies Assisting With Divorce Matters

Companies such as Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL), Legalzoom.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ), and LegalShield offer assistance in case of divorces. Let’s take a look at the type of help these firms have to offer. Previously, we have also covered the best divorce and child custody lawyers in New Jersey.

Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) improves access to justice for citizens facing disputes. In this regard, the company’s Online Dispute Resolution helps navigate through an online process and enables resolving time-consuming disputes such as divorce, child custody, debt, and small claims. Through the platform, the company diagnoses the issue and allows an online negotiation between the parties. Additionally, Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) offers support for mediation and evaluation so clients can get help from neutral parties for deciding an issue.

Legalzoom.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is an online legal technology and services company where people can get legal guidance from trusted attorneys on personal legal matters. The company offers various advice about getting online divorce papers, starting a divorce, and filing a divorce. Depending on the state, information regarding preparing and filing the right legal forms is also provided by the company. Therefore, Americans seeking divorce can resort to the services of Legalzoom.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) to get an uncontested divorce without a lawyer in a convenient manner.

LegalShield provides plans for personal, family, or small business legal issues. The company gives online legal guidance for divorce and helps protect the interests of people undergoing the process of divorce by helping them with legal documents through a LegalShield lawyer. Affordable legal help for divorce matters including uncontested divorce, separation, annulment, and alimony is available. Divorce services from LegalShield include consultation on one’s accounts and home and the division, children’s custody arrangements, and the review of divorce documents as well as prenuptial agreements.

Now that we have analyzed the divorce scenario and available options for help in the US, we can move to the 20 states with the highest divorce rates in the country.

20 States with the Highest Divorce Rates in the US

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 20 states with the highest divorce rates in the US, we sourced data from the US Census Bureau. The most recent data is available from 2022. The divorce rate per 1,000 women in every state aged 15 or higher has been chosen as our metric. Hence, the states have been ranked in ascending order of the number of divorced women per 1,000 women aged 15 and above.

20 States with the Highest Divorce Rates in the US

20. Utah

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 8.1

In 2022, 8.1 women got divorced per 1,000 women aged 15 and higher in Utah. Hence, Utah ranks among the 20 US states with the highest divorce rates. This rate experienced a decline of 5.4 divorces per 1,000 women between 2011 and 2021.

19. North Dakota

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 8.2

Divorce rates have been high in the state of North Dakota. In 2022, the state had a divorce rate of 8.2 per 1,000 women with ages 15 and higher.

18. North Carolina

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 8.2

In North Carolina, the divorce rate per 1,000 women aged 15 and above was recorded at 8.2 in 2022. This indicates a high divorce rate in the state as compared to many of the other US states.

17. Mississippi

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 8.3

According to the US Census Bureau, the divorce rate in Mississippi was reported to be 8.3 per 1,000 women in the state. Therefore, Mississippi has one of the highest divorce rates in the United States.

16. Kansas

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 8.3

Kansas ranks as another state where the divorce rate is high. In 2022, the number of women who got divorced per 1,000 women aged 15 and above in the state was 8.3.

15. Maryland

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 8.4

Maryland’s divorce rate was reported to be 8.4 per 1,000 women aged 15 and above in 2022. This ranks the state of Maryland 15th on our list. The state’s divorce rate dropped by 3.5 per 1,000 women between 2011 and 2021.

14. Louisiana

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 8.5

In 2022, the divorce rate in Louisiana was recorded at 8.5 per 1,000 women in the state. This rate has not changed significantly over the decade before 2022.

13. Colorado

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 8.5

In Colorado, 8.5 women got divorced per 1,000 women aged 15 and above in 2022. Hence, Colorado ranks on our list of states with the highest divorce rates in the United States.

12. Georgia

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 8.7

Between 2011 and 2021, the divorce rate in Georgia went down by 3.2 divorces per 1,000 women. In 2022, the state had a divorce rate of 8.7 women per 1,000 women aged 15 and above which is currently one of the highest in the country.

11. Indiana

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 9.0

9 women got divorced in Indiana per 1,000 women in 2022 thereby ranking the state among other states with the highest divorce rates in the US. The state’s divorce rate was previously recorded at 8.4 in 2021.

10. Tennessee

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 9.1

Although the rate of divorces has dropped in Tennessee, it is currently the 10th highest among all US states. In 2022, the state had a divorce rate of 9.1 per 1,000 women aged 15 and above.

9. New Mexico

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 9.1

The 20 states with the highest divorce rates in the US rank New Mexico as well. 9.1 women got divorced per 1,000 women in the state in 2022. This rate decreased by 5.9 divorces per 1,000 women aged 15 and above between 2011 and 2021.

8. Delaware

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 9.1

In the US state of Delaware, the divorce rate per 1,000 women aged 15 or more was 9.1 in 2022. This rate has not changed significantly before 2022.

7. Alabama

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 9.1

Divorces have been common in Alabama. The state recorded a divorce rate of 9.1 per 1,000 women in 2022. This ranks Alabama 7th on our list of states with the highest divorce rates in the US.

6. Idaho

Divorce Rate Per 1,000 Women Aged 15 and Above (2022): 9.2

Idaho ranks among the 20 states where the divorce rates have been the highest. In 2022, the number of divorced women per 1,000 women aged 15 and above in Idaho was 9.2. The divorce rate in the state dropped from 13.6 to 11.1 between 2011 and 2021.

