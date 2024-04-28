In this article, we will take a look at the 20 states with highest Hispanic population growth rates. If you want to skip our discussion on the distribution of the Hispanic population, you can go directly to the 5 States with Highest Hispanic Population Growth Rates.

In 2020, the Diversity Index for the entire population in the US stood at 61.1%. This indicated a likelihood of 61.1% that two randomly selected individuals represented different racial or ethnic communities. This figure marked an increase from the Diversity Index of 54.9% in 2010.

Some of the major ethnic and racial groups that make up America’s culturally diverse population include Hispanic, Latino, White, Black/African American, Native, American Indians, Asian, and Hawaiians. According to the Census Bureau, there were about 63.7 million Hispanics in the US in 2022, making it the largest minority group and comprising nearly 19.1% of the total population. This demographic prominence is one of the reasons why Spanish is the second most common language spoken in the US.

While the Hispanic population is spread out across different states in different ratios, there were 13 states in the country that were home to more than 1 million Hispanics as of 2022. Some of the top 10 states with the highest Hispanic population include California, Florida, and Texas.

In 2022, California had the highest Hispanic population, while Texas was home to the second-largest Hispanic population. In contrast, Vermont was the state with the lowest Hispanic population, home to only around 15,000 Hispanics. Amongst the cities, New York had the highest Hispanic population, with nearly 2.5 million people. Around 29.1% of the city’s population is of Hispanic origin. Following New York is Los Angeles, with a Hispanic population of over 1.8 million. According to estimates by Instituto Cervantes, 27.5% of the US population will be of Hispanic origin by the year 2060.

According to the research, there has been a shift in the origin of Hispanics in America. The number of Mexican immigrants in the country is dropping, but there is a noticeable increase in immigrants from Venezuela, Guatemala, and Honduras. Despite the changing patterns of the Hispanic population, the top three Hispanic origin groups in America are Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, and Salvadorans.

Mexicans make up the largest Hispanic-origin group in the US, with 37.2 million people. There are about 8 different Hispanic origin groups that had at least a million people living in the US in 2021. Despite not being in the top five Hispanic groups, Venezuelans are the fastest growing Hispanic origin group in the US, with a population growth of 169% in 11 years.

Although the Hispanic population in the United States of America is now getting older, they are still relatively younger than the American population. As of 2022, the median age of the Hispanic population was 30.7, while the median age of the US population was 38.9 years.

Corporate Support for Hispanic Community Development

Many companies and organizations across the country have invested in the development and growth of the Hispanic community. One such company is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), a multinational energy corporation headquartered in San Ramon, California. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has established the Chevron Latino Executive Association to support Hispanic and Latino employees.

Similarly, Sempra (NYSE:SRE) has achieved recognition as the leading utility company in the United States for diversity. Sempra (NYSE:SRE) secured the first place on DiversityInc's Top Utilities list for 2023.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is another energy company that has strong ties to the Hispanic community in America. As of 2022, around 37% of Valero Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:VLO) workforce in the United States comprises individuals who identify as Hispanic or Latino, Asian, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Black or African American, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, or of two or more racial backgrounds. The company shared a financial update in its Q4 2023 earnings call:

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year. With the exception of our 2022 results, we delivered the highest fourth quarter and full year adjusted earnings in company’s history in 2023, demonstrating the earnings capability of our portfolio. Our refining system achieved 97.4% mechanical availability in 2023, which is our best ever. We also set a record for environmental performance and matched our previous record for process safety, illustrating the benefits from our longstanding commitment to safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operations. Now through organic growth of our wholesale system, we set an annual record for sales volume in 2023 at approximately 1 million barrels per day, demonstrating the strength of our branded and wholesale marketing network. We continue to pursue strategic projects that enhance the earnings capability of our business and expand our long-term competitive advantage. The DGD Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF project at Port Arthur remains on schedule to completion expected in the first quarter of 2025 for a total of $315 million."

20 States with Highest Hispanic Population Growth Rates

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 20 states with highest Hispanic population growth rates in the United States, we used data from the US Census Bureau. To calculate the population growth rates, we extracted Hispanic population data for the years 2021 and 2022 for each state and calculated the year-on-year (YoY) growth rates. The states have been ranked in ascending order of the YoY population growth rates as of 2022.

20 States with Highest Hispanic Population Growth Rates

20. Georgia

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.2%

Georgia’s Hispanic population grew by 35,000 people between the years 2021 and 2022, leading to a 3.2% growth rate within the community. The state has a total population of almost 11 million, and the Hispanic population makes up around 10.5% of the population.

19. Missouri

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.3%

With a population of around 6 million, Missouri is home to Hispanics from different origins. Currently, Hispanics make up 4.8% of the population of Missouri, with a total of 298,000 Hispanics living in the state.

18. Utah

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.4%

Utah is home to a diverse population, including nearly 500,000 Hispanic people. This ethnic group makes up around 15% of the state's total population. The Hispanic community in Utah has been growing rapidly, with an increase of almost 17,000 individuals in recent years. This growth is due in part to the state's strong economy and high quality of life, which have attracted many people from diverse backgrounds to live and work in Utah.

17. Ohio

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.4%

Ohio is among the top states with highest Hispanic population growth rates. With a growth rate of 3.4%, Ohio is home to 525,000 Hispanics. In 2022, Ohio experienced an increase of 17,000 Hispanics in its population.

16. Oklahoma

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.4%

Around 12% of Oklahoma’s 4 million population consists of Hispanics. With a Hispanic population growth rate of 3.4%, Oklahoma is home to around 480,000 Hispanic people. In 2022, Oklahoma witnessed an addition of 16,000 Hispanic people to its population.

15. Vermont

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.5%

Vermont has a population of around 647,000, of which, 2.3% are Hispanics. Vermont saw an increase of 3.5% in the Hispanic population in 2022.

14. North Dakota

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.6%

North Dakota has a total population of around 780,000 as of 2022. Around 4.6% of this population consists of Hispanics coming from different origins. In 2022, North Dakota saw an increment of 1,200 Hispanics in its population, leading to a population growth rate of 3.6%.

13. Delaware

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.6%

With a population of just 1 million, Delaware is home to almost 100,000 Hispanics, making up 10% of the state’s population. The state recorded a Hispanic population growth rate of 3.6%, which led to an additional 3,600 Hispanic people in 2022.

12. Arkansas

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.6%

Arkansas has a population of over 3 million, of which 8.5% are Hispanics. This amounts to about 260,000 Hispanics in the state. The Hispanic population in Arkansas recorded a growth rate of 3.6% in 2022, making it secure the twelfth position on our list of states with the highest Hispanic population growth rates.

11. Kentucky

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.7%

Kentucky has a total population of 4.5 million, out of which 4.3% are Hispanics. Between the years 2021 and 2022, Kentucky saw a rise of 3.7% in its Hispanic population, amounting to an addition of 7,000 Hispanics to the state.

10. Idaho

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.8%

Idaho has a population of almost 2 million, with the Hispanic community making up 13.5% of the total population. The state’s 3.8% Hispanic population growth rate led to an increase of 9,600 people in 2022.

9. Alabama

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.8%

With a Hispanic population growth rate of 3.8%, Alabama is home to over 250,000 Hispanics. This figure rose from 241,000 in 2021 to 250,000 in 2022, signifying an addition of 9,000 Hispanics to the population. Hispanics currently make up 4.93% of the state population.

8. North Carolina

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 3.8%

North Carolina is amongst the few US states with over 1 million Hispanic people. Around 10% of North Carolina’s population is Hispanic. In 2022, North Carolina experienced a surge in its Hispanic communities, leading to an addition of 41,500 Hispanic people in the state.

7. New Hampshire

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 4.9%

In 2022, New Hampshire saw an increase of nearly 3,000 Hispanics in its population, raising the total Hispanic population from 61,000 to 64,000. This represents a growth rate of 4.9% for the Hispanic population in New Hampshire.

6. West Virginia

Hispanic Population Growth Rate = 5.0%

In 2022, West Virginia experienced a 5% growth in its Hispanic population, bringing the total number of Hispanics in the state to approximately 37,000. While they constitute only 2% of the state's total population, West Virginia's increase in Hispanic population growth rate is among the highest in the country.

