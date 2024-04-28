In this article, we will be covering the 20 states with the highest percentage of mobile homes in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 States with the Highest Percentage of Mobile Homes in the US.

Mobile Homes: A Brief Overview

As reported by the US Census Bureau, a mobile or manufactured home has been defined as 'a movable dwelling, 8 feet or more wide and 40 feet or more long, designed to be towed on its own chassis, with transportation gear integral to the unit when it leaves the factory, and without need of a permanent foundation'.

While the terms 'mobile homes' and 'manufactured homes' are used interchangeably to denote deliverable and mobile housing spaces, Moving.com, part of the Realtor defines the only difference between them based on their manufacturing dates. While a manufactured home is one whose structure was made after 1976 and complies with all federal rules set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), a mobile home is the one built before 1976.

Cross-Country Analysis for Mobile Homes

Mobile homes which constitute a smaller portion of the overall housing market typically tend to be affordable. As reported by The New York Times, the prices of these mobile homes have been growing more as compared to the conventional site-built homes.

The US Census Bureau reported that the average price of a US mobile home climbed from $71,900 in 2017 to $127,300 in 2022. During the same period, mobile homes were the most expensive in the state of Idaho and were priced at $168,500. This price went up by 82% from 2017 to 2022. The high price was attributed to the shipment of bigger and more costly multi-section models to the state in 2022. Montana and Arizona follow with average sale prices of $160,600 and $160,500. Wyoming has recorded the highest price increase over the years as represented by a 128% rise between 2017 and 2022. Simultaneously, mobile home prices were witnessed to double in states including Illinois, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Mobile homes are the least expensive in Kansas, Ohio, Nebraska, and Indiana where the prices are as low as $100,800, $101,200, $101,900, and $103,800 respectively.

As of November 2023, the average sales price of a new manufactured home in the United States was reported to be $126,600. In the Northeast, this price was $122,600. Prices for the Midwest and South were recorded at $116,800 and $125,100 respectively. Meanwhile, the West boasted an average sales price of $149,600. In terms of annual shipments of manufactured housing units to states, 2024 has witnessed 7,475 total shipments as of January. The highest number of shipments was recorded at 1,460 for Texas, 581 for Florida, and 513 for North Carolina. The previous year 2023 recorded 89,169 shipments in total. The largest shipments during the year were reported to be 15,073 for North Dakota, 7,364 for Kentucky, and 5,497 for Texas. You can also take a look at some of the most overpriced housing markets in America.

Mobile Homes Vs Regular Homes

While a mobile home is made in a factory and moved to the site, a site-built home is constructed on-site. Site-built homes need to conform to the local building codes whereas mobile homes need to comply with HUD standards which were put into place to ensure the quality of manufactured homes following June 15, 1967. As compared to site-built homes, mobile homes tend to offer multiple benefits. While the building timeframes for such homes are shorter, they boast lower costs. In terms of housing costs, we have also discussed the states with the highest housing costs in the US. Mobile homes also allow easy customization as per consumer needs without incurring any high costs. These homes are also not subject to weather changes as they are made in climate-controlled factories.

The cons of buying a mobile home include not being able to secure a conventional mortgage as well as additional costs such as renting or buying the land on which the home is located. Since mobile homes are considered private property rather than traditional real estate as in the case of site-built homes which are likely to appreciate in value as time passes, they tend to depreciate in value. However, the depreciation can be less depending on how well the home is maintained. Furthermore, reselling the mobile home is hard especially when the owner does not own the land where the home is positioned. Trailer park fees or land access fees might also be charged. While more affordability can increase one's interest in a mobile home, the cons can be discouraging for some. The ultimate potential of a mobile home as a good investment depends on what the homebuyer truly wants in terms of factors such as the budget, convenience, and type of ownership desired.

Traditional Real Estate as an Alternative

Those who wish to seek traditional real estate rather than mobile homes can look at offerings by reputable American homebuilders such as Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), and Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Let’s take a look at some of the developments which have been recently undertaken by these firms. You can also take a look at the 11 Tips to Get Approved for a Mortgage.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a major American homebuilder that is engaged in the construction, marketing, and sales of homes for diverse buyers. On April 22, the company reported that its Century Complete brand initiated sales at Carly Court in Westland, Michigan. Residents of the community can easily access Schoolcraft College, Eastern Michigan University, and the University of Michigan as well as employment options in the Detroit metro area. Additionally, the community is located 12 miles from Dearborn and 9 miles from downtown Plymouth. Homes at Carly Count are now selling from the high $200,000s.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) constructs affordable, move-up, and active adult homes in the US. Additionally, the company develops high-quality multifamily rental properties. On April 18, the company announced a new townhome community ‘Tuscan Springs’. The community allows residents to access walking paths as well as an onsite pavilion with a swimming pool and sundeck area. Simultaneously, Hollywood Beach, South Florida’s Turnpike, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino can also be visited. Pricing for the new townhomes starts in the mid $600,000s.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is another popular home construction company in the United States. The homebuilder currently constructs houses in multiple states including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. On April 23, the company reported that it opened the new Prestige series of townhomes for sale in its popular Windtree community. This community is situated in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Amenities available for residents include a pool, fitness center, sports court, frisbee golf, and green spaces. Townhomes are located close to the Providence Marketplace and downtown Nashville and have prices starting from the mid $400,000s.

Some of the largest homebuilders in the US other than Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), and Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) have been previously covered. Without further ado, let’s move to the 20 states with the highest percentage of mobile homes in the United States.

20 States with the Highest Percentage of Mobile Homes in the US

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 20 states with the highest percentage of mobile homes in the US, we sourced data from the US Census Bureau. The most recent data is available from 2022. Hence, we have ranked the states on our list in ascending order of their percentages of housing units that are mobile homes.

20. Idaho

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 6.8%

6.8% of housing units in Idaho were reported to be mobile homes in 2022. Hence, Idaho has one of the highest proportions of these homes among other US states.

19. South Dakota

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 6.9%

Mobile homes form a part of the housing market of South Dakota. 6.9% of the state’s housing units were mobile homes in 2022. Therefore, South Dakota ranks among the states with the highest percentage of mobile homes in the country.

18. North Dakota

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 7.5%

In 2022, North Dakota’s total housing units comprised 7.5% mobile homes. 635 manufactured housing units entered the state during the same year.

17. Maine

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 7.9%

The housing market of Maine consists of mobile homes as well. The percentage of housing units which were mobile homes in the state was reported to be 7.9% in 2022.

16. Georgia

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 8.0%

Georgia welcomed 4,263 manufactured housing units in 2022 while it had 8% of its housing units as mobile homes. This ranks the state 16th on our list.

15. Florida

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 8.2%

Florida is one of the 20 states with the highest percentage of mobile homes. Mobile homes in the state account for 8.2% of the total housing units.

14. Tennessee

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 8.3%

In 2022, the proportion of housing units in Tennessee that were mobile homes was 8.3%. Furthermore, 3,485 manufactured housing units were shipped to the state.

13. Oklahoma

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 8.5%

Oklahoma received a massive annual shipment of 2,570 manufactured housing units in 2022. During the same period, 8.5% of the state’s housing units were mobile homes.

12. Montana

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 8.9%

Montana is situated in the Mountain West subregion of the Western United States. Mobile homes account for 8.9% of the overall housing units in the state.

11. Arizona

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 8.9%

With 8.9% of housing units as mobile homes, Arizona ranks 11th on our list. The annual shipment of manufactured housing units to the state stood at 2,763 in 2022.

10. North Carolina

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 10.8%

The 20 states with the highest percentage of mobile homes in the United States rank North Carolina as well. In 2022, 6,213 manufactured housing units were shipped to the state.

9. Kentucky

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 10.9%

Kentucky is another state where mobile homes are present in the housing market. In 2022, 10.9% of the state’s housing units were mobile homes.

8. Wyoming

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 11.3%

The percentage of housing units in the state of Wyoming that are mobile homes was reported to be 11.3% in 2022. This ranks Wyoming 8th on our list.

7. Arkansas

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 11.4%

Arkansas has 11.4% of its housing units as mobile homes. Additionally, 1,778 manufactured housing units were shipped to the state in 2022.

6. Alabama

Percentage of Housing Units as Mobile Homes: 12.2%

In 2022, the annual shipments of manufactured housing units to Alabama were recorded at 7,312. 12.2% of the state’s housing are mobile homes thereby ranking it on our list of the states with the highest percentage of mobile homes in the US.

