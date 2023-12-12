In this article, we will discuss the 20 states with the highest rates of SNAP recipients. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest SNAP statistics, you can go directly to the 5 States With the Highest Rates of SNAP Recipients.

As the largest federal program for nutritional support in the US, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) offers benefits to eligible individuals and families with low incomes. Food stamp statistics 2022 indicate that the government's expenditure on SNAP amounted to $119.4 billion, with $113.9 billion allocated for benefits and an additional $5.5 billion for administrative and miscellaneous costs. As of April 2023, SNAP statistics reveal that approximately 12.5% of the total US population, equivalent to 41.2 million people across 22.2 million households, were beneficiaries of the program. Looking at the fiscal year 2023's initial seven months, from October 2022 to April 2023, the government allocated approximately $70 billion exclusively for benefits, indicating a 2.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

In 2022, the average SNAP benefit per person increased to $233.30, which was a 7% rise or $15.4 increase from the previous year. However, as of April 2023, there was a significant decrease in the average benefit to $181.7 per person and $343 per household. This sharp decline from February's averages suggests the conclusion of additional benefits provided during the pandemic. The amount allocated to SNAP recipients by state can also vary, taking into account factors such as the recipient's income and expenses, as well as the other received benefits. In 2022, the United States witnessed an alarming one-year increase in its poverty rate, reaching 12.4%, up from 7.4% in 2021. As of 2022, around 37.9 million individuals found themselves living below the poverty line. The rise in these figures due to inflation and higher living costs makes it imperative for the government to continue initiatives like SNAP. You can also check out the 20 States with Highest Average Social Security Payment here.

Industry-Wide Efforts to Alleviate Food Insecurity

Examining poverty rates, key players in various industries such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) are increasing their efforts to contribute to the community through many initiatives. At the onset of the pandemic, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) partnered with the LA Regional Food Bank to extend a helping hand to high-risk individuals who were advised to remain at home. The company offered complimentary delivery services for groceries and pre-packaged meals and delivered over 20 million meals to underserved families. The company has extended its efforts beyond the pandemic and has donated over $2 million to 25 food banks across the US.

Similarly, the American national retail corporation, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), has also been dedicated to fighting hunger since 2010. The Walmart Foundation, in collaboration with organizations like Feeding America, has funded nutrition education programs, reaching a significant milestone of 4 million people by 2019. In the year 2022, the foundation supported an additional 1.1 million individuals. During the same period, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stores and distribution centers in the US donated over 696 million pounds of food. Around 64% of these donations comprised fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meats. This charitable initiative has cumulatively contributed over 7 billion pounds of food to Feeding America food banks.

20 States With the Highest Rates of SNAP Recipients

Photo by Darla Hueske on Unsplash

Our Methodology

To determine the 20 states with the highest rates of SNAP recipients, we consulted the most recent data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) as of September 2023. The percentage of residents receiving food stamps was calculated by dividing the number of SNAP participants per state by the total population estimates from the US Census 2022. The states are ranked in ascending order of the percentage of residents receiving SNAP benefits.

20 States With the Highest Rates of SNAP Recipients

20. Maine

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 12.1%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 167,723

Maine, situated in the northeastern United States, is known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. With a poverty rate of 10.8% in 2022, the state faces economic challenges affecting a large number of its residents.

19. Arizona

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 12.7%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 934,613

Arizona has a diverse landscape, drawing numerous tourists, particularly to iconic landmarks such as the Grand Canyon. The state has a poverty rate of 12.5% as of 2022. This economic hardship is reflected in the substantial 12.7% participation rate in the SNAP.

18. Rhode Island

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 13.0%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 143,309

Ranking as the smallest state in the United States by area, over 11.4% of the Rhode Island population lives in poverty as of 2022. The residents of Rhode Island participating in SNAP received $425.23 million in 2022.

17. Florida

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 13.5%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 3,004,649

Florida, known around the world for its amusement parks and beach resorts, has witnessed an increase of 2.5% in its GDP in 2022 compared to 2021. However, despite its contribution of $1 trillion to the GDP, the state has a poverty rate of 13.1%, while 2.5% of its residents are unemployed.

16. California

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 13.5%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 5,287,586

Despite California’s economic growth, approximately 12.2% of its population deals with poverty. Consequently, California holds the 18th position among states with the highest rates of SNAP recipients.

15. Mississippi

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 13.6%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 400,938

With a poverty rate of 19% as of 2022, Mississippi stands out as one of the states receiving a significant number of food stamps to address the pressing needs of its population.

14. New York

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 14.5%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 2,860,116

New York's real GDP stood at approximately $1.56 trillion in 2022. Meanwhile, the state’s poverty rate was estimated to be around 14.3%.

13. Michigan

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 14.6%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 1,462,132

Michigan, known for its beautiful lakes and beaches, holds the 10th position among the states in terms of population. The state faces a significant socioeconomic challenge, with an alarming 13.4% of its residents living in poverty as of 2022.

12. North Carolina

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 14.7%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 1,572,635

North Carolina has a diverse geography with both coastal and mountainous regions, along with a rich history and culture. About 12.8% of the state’s population lives in poverty, contributing to around 14.7% of residents relying on food stamps.

11. Pennsylvania

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 15.0%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 1,954,742

Pennsylvania, often referred to as the Keystone State recorded a GDP of $722.4 billion in 2022. Approximately 15% of Pennsylvania's residents receive food stamps, placing it at the 13th position in the states with the highest rates of SNAP recipients. The state has a poverty rate of 11.8% as of 2022.

10. Alabama

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 15.3%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 774,256

Alabama, in the southeastern US, has beautiful landscapes and rich cultural history. The state's economy is rooted in agriculture, industry, and the aerospace sector. As of 2022, around 16.2% of Alabama's residents live in poverty, with 7 of its cities witnessing poverty rates of over 25%.

9. Massachusetts

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 15.6%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 1,089,200

Massachusetts is known for its rich history and culture. The state's diverse landscape includes coastal beauty and rural areas. Around 10.4% of the state’s population lives in poverty as of 2022.

8. Nevada

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 15.9%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 505,874

Nevada is known for its entertainment centered around Las Vegas and scenic places like Lake Tahoe. The state's economy is mainly dependent on tourism and gaming. Despite good economic growth due to increased tourism, the state has a poverty rate of 12.5%, resulting in approximately 15.9% of the population receiving food stamps.

7. West Virginia

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 16.5%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 292,143

West Virginia is known for its beautiful landscapes and rich cultural heritage. In 2022, the state’s real GDP was recorded at $71 billion. The state has a poverty rate of 17.9% as of 2022. West Virginia has secured the seventh position on our list of the 20 states with the highest rates of SNAP recipients.

6. Illinois

Percentage of Residents Receiving Food Stamps: 16.8%

Number of Residents that Participated in SNAP: 2,109,069

Illinois, home to the prominent metropolitan area of Chicago, has an economy rooted in finance, manufacturing, and agriculture. Despite these economic strengths, a poverty rate of 11.9% signals economic challenges within the state.

In addition to government programs, notable companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) are also playing their part in alleviating food insecurity across the nation.

