In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 states with the longest life expectancy in America. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of companies that are working on improving life expectancy, you can go directly to see the 5 States With The Longest Life Expectancy In America.

Life Expectancy In The US And The Global Biotechnology Industry

In one of our previous articles, we looked at 30 countries with lowest life expectancy in the world, and the US was not among those ranked in the list. However, according to Harvard Health Publishing, life expectancy in the US fell from 79 years in 2019 to 77 years in 2020. It further dropped to just over 76 years in 2021.

We recently discussed in our article the easy availability of guns for the general public in the US. A report, by John Hopkins, shows that more than 48,000 people in the US lost their lives to gun violence in 2021. Apart from the lives lost to firearms and violence, COVID-19 and drug overdoses are two of the biggest factors that have caused this decline in life expectancy in the US.

As people grow older, they start to desire longevity more and more. Don’t we all always want to have more time? Even if we’re only looking for simple enjoyment or to maximize time with family and friends. Similarly, many people around the world have the desire to feel and look younger. It seems that the demand for anti-aging products is on the rise. It’s no secret that a youthful appearance and energy level can boost self-esteem and confidence. According to P&S Intelligence, the global anti-aging market was valued at $201.1 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2021-2030, reaching $422.8 billion by the end of the forecasted period. The increase in geriatric population remains the strongest driver providing a positive outlook for the market. The demand for home-use products and devices is expected to increase in the coming years, but anti-wrinkle treatments and products are expected to witness the highest sales. Moreover, the rising use of social media and e-commerce platforms is expected to further augment market growth.

Story continues

On April 21, BBC reported that a tech entrepreneur, Bryan Johnson who is the founder and CEO of Kernel - a privately held technology company that creates brain–machine interfaces, was spending millions of dollars every year trying to reduce his biological age. The post also mentions that a new industry is emerging that promises a longevity revolution with techniques that can lead to longer and healthier lives. In recent years, research into healthy aging and prolonging human life has progressed rapidly. Interest from the media, corporations, and public figures as well as the public means that business is booming for those in this space.

With hundreds of millions of dollars being raised to fund research and development in this field of human longevity, the coming years could prove promising for many of the biotechnology companies. According to Research and Markets, the global biotechnology market was valued at $1.37 trillion in 2022. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.96% during 2022-2030, reaching $3.88 trillion by the end of the forecasted period. The biotechnology market is expected to be driven by factors including the advancement in innovative technologies, solid investments and government initiatives in support of research and development for synthetic biology applications. Biotechnology companies and startups acquired significant funding and support to clinically develop various vaccines, including vaccines for COVID-19. Advancements in cell and gene therapy technologies as well as molecular diagnostics are expected to fuel market growth. Some of the companies in the biotechnology industry that are developing longevity therapeutics are AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGE), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), and Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX).

According to MIT Technology Review, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI which is the company behind ChatGPT, used $180 million of his personal wealth to fund a startup called Retro Biosciences which aims to add 10 years to the average human life span. The post also mentions that the Saudi government plans to spend $1 billion a year discovering treatments to slow aging and that Altos Labs Inc., a startup longevity firm, claimed $3 billion in funding from wealthy investors including Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos. Supported by billions of dollars from wealthy individuals, biotechnology companies and their work on aging and longevity is currently experiencing a golden age.

Interestingly, a study published by PLOS ONE suggests that there may not be a limit on how long humans can live, and even if there is a maximum limit to the human lifespan, we are not yet approaching it. You may have read that eating well, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep is the secret to living a long life. But have you ever wondered whether the secret to a longer life could depend on where you live? Let's take a look at the states with the longest life expectancy in the US.

20 States With The Longest Life Expectancy In America

Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

In this article, we have listed 20 states with the longest life expectancy in America. We have ranked the states using data we collected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is a government agency. We used data obtained for the latest year in their dataset, which is for the year 2020, published in the year 2022. We have listed the states with the longest life expectancy in the US below in ascending order.

20 States With The Longest Life Expectancy In America

20. New Jersey

Life Expectancy (Years): 77.5

New Jersey, nicknamed “The Garden State”, is the first one on our list of the states with the longest life expectancy in America. This state is famous for its beautiful beaches, entertaining boardwalks, and untouched nature. As of 2020, New Jersey has a life expectancy of 77.5 years.

Companies that are working on therapeutics and technologies that could add years to the average lifespan include AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGE), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), and Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX).

19. Florida

Life Expectancy (Years): 77.5

The State of Sunshine, the official nickname for the State of Florida in the US, tells us all we need to know about this state. Florida is famous for its warm and sunny climate, beach resorts, amusement parks, and other tourist attractions such as the Walt Disney World and the Kennedy Space Center. As of 2020, Florida has a life expectancy of 77.5 years.

18. Virginia

Life Expectancy (Years): 77.6

A state in the southeast region of the US, Virginia is known for its stretches of coastline, mountains, woodland, historic towns, sites, rich culture and history, and as the birthplace of many important and famous people. Virginia has a life expectancy of 77.6 years as of 2020.

17. Wisconsin

Life Expectancy (Years): 77.7

Wisconsin, nicknamed America’s Dairyland, is known as one of the nation's leading dairy producers, particularly famous for its cheese. The state of Wisconsin is also famous for its beer. As of 2020, Wisconsin has a life expectancy of 77.7 years.

16. Nebraska

Life Expectancy (Years): 77.7

Nicknamed “The Cornhusker State”, Nebraska is now known for its vast prairies, unique attractions, and spacious farmlands. The state is also a leading agricultural state. With a life expectancy of 77.7 years, Nebraska ranks among the US states with the longest life expectancy.

15. New York

Life Expectancy (Years): 77.7

New York, also known as the Empire State, is known for its famous districts, towering skyscrapers, and endless energy. The State of New York is also famous for its nature, which includes Finger Lake regions as well as the Thousand Islands. New York has a life expectancy of 77.7 years as of 2020.

14. Maine

Life Expectancy (Years): 77.8

Nicknamed “The Pine Tree State” in honor of its many white pine trees, Maine has a life expectancy of 77.8 years as of 2020 and ranks at the number 14 spot in our list of the US states with the longest life expectancy. The state is known for its startlingly beautiful coastlines, national parks, and attraction sites including lighthouses.

13. Rhode Island

Life Expectancy (Years): 78.2

Rhode Island's nickname is "The Ocean State" and it is for its sandy shores and seaside Colonial towns. Its coastline is known for hosting various water activities. Ranked among the top states with the longest life expectancy in America, Rhode Island has a life expectancy of 78.2 years as of 2020.

12. Colorado

Life Expectancy (Years): 78.3

The State of Colorado has a diverse landscape of arid desert, snow-covered Rocky Mountains, and river canyons. It is also sometimes referred to as "Colorful Colorado," presumably because of its magnificent scenery of mountains, rivers, and plains. As of 2020, Colorado has a life expectancy of 78.3 years.

11. Idaho

Life Expectancy (Years): 78.4

Nicknamed as “The Gem State”, Idaho is best known for its potatoes, trout and precious stones. Idaho is also famous for its unspoiled, rugged landscapes and untouched wilderness. As of 2020, Idaho has a life expectancy of 78.4 years.

10. Connecticut

Life Expectancy (Years): 78.4

Connecticut is known for its beautiful scenery, stunning coastline, rolling hills, and autumn colors. With a continental climate, the state experiences very cold, snowy winters and warm to hot summers. At birth in 2020, Connecticut has a life expectancy of 78.4 years.

9. Utah

Life Expectancy (Years): 78.6

Utah, also known as the Beehive State, is known for its stunning natural landscapes, as well as for its incredible national parks. As of 2020, Utah has a life expectancy of 78.6 years.

8. Oregon

Life Expectancy (Years): 78.8

Oregon, nicknamed “Beaver State”, is known for its diverse landscape and many outdoor recreational activities that can include lush forests, beautiful lakes, and scenic bikeways. With a life expectancy of 78.8 years as of 2020, Oregon ranks among the top 10 states with the longest life expectancy in the US.

7. Vermont

Life Expectancy (Years): 78.8

Vermont, nicknamed “The Green Mountain State”, is known for its maple syrup, charm and natural beauty. Its natural landscape is primarily forested. As of 2020, Vermont has a life expectancy of 78.8 years.

6. New Hampshire

Life Expectancy (Years): 79.0

New Hampshire is also known as “The Granite State” because of the abundance of granite formations and quarries, which is reflected in the many granite structures and buildings found across the state. There are hundreds of public lakes and ponds throughout the state. As one of the top states with the longest life expectancy in America, New Hampshire has a life expectancy of 79.0 years as of 2020.

Companies that are leading the drive for longer, healthier lives include AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGE), Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), and Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 States With The Longest Life Expectancy In America.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 States With The Longest Life Expectancy In America is published on Insider Monkey.