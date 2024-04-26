In this article, we will list 20 states with the most beautiful flags according to Reddit. If you want to skip our discussion about Minnesota's new flag, the importance of flags for tourism, and international and domestic tourism in the United States, go to 5 States With the Most Beautiful Flags According to Reddit.

As we head toward May, Minnesota is set to get a new state flag that features a white eight-pointed north star, echoing its motto of being the north star state. On the left, the new flag will have a dark blue shape resembling Minnesota, and a blue field on the right. The flag was one of the many in consideration during a months-long process. Minnesota's older flag was criticized for its seal, which to many people, depicts a Native American running away from land being cultivated by a White man. This current flag is not a part of our list of the states with the most beautiful flags according to Reddit.

Countries have been known to leverage their flags as strategies to attract tourists and distinguish themselves in the competitive tourism market. Flags are frequently a standout feature in countries' tourism campaigns.

In the United States, travel and tourism contribute significantly to the economy. According to the International Trade Administration, overseas tourists contributed $233.5 billion to the US economy in 2019. The travel and tourism industry, as a whole, contributed to 2.9% of the overall GDP in the United States by generating $1.9 trillion in economic output. In addition, the expenditure made by international travelers in the United States accounted for 14.5% of the total global expenditure on international travel, making it the country where international travelers spend the most.

As such, many American companies are also at the forefront of the tourism industry. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)'s theme parks and hotels are one of the key attractions for tourists. In fact, a recent study by Oxford estimated that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) resulted in a statewide economic impact of $40.3 billion in Florida in 2022. The company created 263,000 direct and indirect jobs resulting in 1 out of every 32 jobs in the state. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) also generated $6.6 billion in tax revenue during the same year.

Another company, headquartered in the United States, that has a significant impact on tourism is Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). The company aims to offer friendly accommodation options and focuses on travelers who want a localized experience. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) employs the term "living like a local" to attract people looking for local experiences. In 2022, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) hosts in the United States facilitated over 44 million guest arrivals in regions without hotels.

State flags are becoming increasingly important as figures indicate a surge in US domestic travel. A report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has shown that US tourism has achieved a record $2.36 trillion in 2023, despite a slow return of international spending in the country. So, it is worth looking at some of the state flags that users on Reddit find beautiful.

Methodology

To curate our list of the 20 states with the most beautiful flags according to Reddit, we used a thread on Reddit. The thread asked users the following: "Which US state has the most beautiful flag in your opinion? Which is the most ugly/boring one?"

For our list, we used all the comments that were addressed directly to the original post and mentioned their favorite state flag. In case a comment mentioned more than one state flag, we accounted for all the flags unless it did not rank them. If such a comment ranked the flags, we accounted for only the flag in the top position. For each comment that fit our criteria, we noted the state flag along with the upvotes on the comment. We continued the process till we got 78 entries.

We ranked each flag according to the number of times it appeared in our sampled responses and named it 'frequency'. As a tie-breaker, we used the total number of upvotes.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional looking for the best stocks to buy you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders

20 - Arkansas

Frequency - 1

Total Upvotes - 2

Arkansas ranks 20th on our list of states with the most beautiful flags according to Reddit. It has a red field with a blue-bordered diamond. The flag also features 29 five-pointed stars, 25 of which appear within the borders of the diamond. However, some Redditors disliked the font on the flag, with one commenting: "I think Arkansas has a great looking flag minus the text".

19 - Connecticut

Frequency - 1

Total Upvotes - 9

Next on our list is the flag of Connecticut. It features a white baroque shield with three grapevine trees. It also features a banner with a phrase in Latin that translates to "He who transplanted sustains" in English. However, it is worth noting that some Redditors criticize the state flag for being "too busy".

18 - Rhode Island

Frequency - 1

Total Upvotes - 10

Rhode Island ranks 18th on our list of the 20 states with the most beautiful flags according to Reddit. One Redditor commented that it is "underrated". It consists of a gold anchor in the center, which is interpreted as a symbol of hope, and is surrounded by thirteen gold stars.

17 - Hawaii

Frequency - 1

Total Upvotes - 23

Hawaii has an interesting flag. It features eight horizontal stripes alternating in color white, red, and blue. It also has the United Kingdom's Union Jack in its canton. The reason is that its islands were once under British security.

16 - Oregon

Frequency - 1

Total Upvotes - 28

Oregon's flag was one of the most polarizing. Redditors who loved the flag appreciated it being the only double-sided flag, while others expressed dislike for its apparently "plain design". Both sides of the flag feature a navy blue field. The front has a golden escutcheon from the state seal, while the back has a figure of beaver in gold.

15 - Montana

Frequency - 1

Total Upvotes - 50

Montana ranks 15th on our list of 20 states with the most beautiful flags according to Reddit. The flag features a blue field with a centered image of the Montana state seal.

14 - Virginia

Frequency - 1

Total Upvotes - 51

Besides being one of the most beautiful state flags, Virginia's flag is also unique. The flag has a blue field and features the Roman goddess Virtus dressed as an Amazon warrior. She stands over tyranny, symbolized as a fallen king, while wearing a helmet and holding a sphere with the phrase "Thus always to tyrants" inscribed in Latin.

13 - Washington

Frequency - 1

Total Upvotes - 110

Washington's flag features a green field, its state seal, and an image of George Washington. It is the only state flag with the image of a former US president.

12 - Alabama

Frequency - 2

Total Upvotes - 4

Alabama has one of the most plain state flags in the United States. While some Redditors like the flag for its simplicity, others seem to dislike the flag. Alabama's flag, however, was popular enough to rank it in 12th position on our list. The flag has a white field with a crimson cross of St. Andrew.

11 - Florida

Frequency - 2

Total Upvotes - 5

Florida has one of the best state flags according to Reddit. It consists of a red saltire on a white background with the state's seal superimposed on the center.

10 - Mississippi

Frequency - 2

Total Upvotes - 14

Mississippi ranks 10th on our list of the 20 states with the most beautiful flags according to Reddit. It features a white magnolia blossom surrounded by 21 stars and the words "In God, We Trust" written below, all placed on a blue. The sides of the flags have a red field with vertical gold borders.

9 - Ohio

Frequency - 2

Total Upvotes - 41

Redditors liked Ohio's flag for being unique. The flag features three red and two white horizontal stripes. The left side of the flag has a blue triangular field with a red disc superimposed upon a white circular field. The rectangle also has 17 white five-pointed stars.

8 - Colorado

Frequency - 4

Total Upvotes - 73

Colorado's flag ranks 8th on our list of 20 states with the most beautiful flags according to Reddit. The flag features three horizontal stripes with top and bottom ones in blue and the middle one in white. The center of the flag features a crimson C with a yellow circle in between.

7 - California

Frequency - 6

Total Upvotes - 103

For many Redditors, California's flag ranked above any other. It has a white field with a red strip along the bottom and a red star on the upper left. The focal point of the flag is a grizzly bear facing left walking on a patch of grass. The phrase "California Republic" appears above the stripe and below the grass.

6 - Arizona

Frequency - 6

Total Upvotes - 541

Arizona has one of the most beautiful state flags according to Reddit. Many Redditors appreciated the flag because of its uniqueness. It consists of alternating red and yellow rays depicting the original 13 colonies and the western setting sun. All the rays meet at a five-pointed star.

