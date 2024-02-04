In this article, we will be navigating through the age dynamics of the US population, common issues among the elderly, and the 20 states with the oldest population in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 States with the Oldest Population in the US.

An Aging US Population

As recorded by the Population Reference Bureau, it has been forecasted that Americans aged 65 and above will increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. The share of this age group in the total population will also rise over time. The median age of the nation has also climbed between 1980 and 2022. In 2022, 17 US states recorded a median age above 40 years. The education level in the group is expected to advance and their participation in the labor force has been projected to increase. Some of the best places to retire for active adults and the best retirement communities for them have also been previously covered.

Despite the developments, older Americans have been subject to certain challenges. Life expectancy in the US declined significantly during the outbreak of the global pandemic. It has not yet recovered even after improving in 2022. Economic disparity has also been prevalent since the poverty statistics for Latino and African American adults were relatively higher. Medicare expenditures are also expected to rise as the old population in the US grows.

Furthermore, the adult population in the United States experiences a burden of chronic diseases. A majority of American adults suffer from one or more chronic conditions. Diabetes, dementia, hypertension, and cancer are some of the costliest chronic illnesses. Obesity, which is also common among older people, tends to increase the chances of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and various cancers. 74% of the US adults tend to be overweight or obese while 96 million adults are pre-diabetic. As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes substantially add to the country's annual healthcare costs. While a healthy diet and physical activity can limit vulnerability to these diseases, only 54% of adults engage in sufficient aerobic physical activity. Other issues include excessive use of tobacco and alcohol. Many Americans are regularly exposed to first or secondhand smoke. Simultaneously, numerous working-age adults pursue excessive drinking which leads to many deaths every year and reduces the lifespan of those who die by 26 years, on average.

Leading Healthcare Companies in the World

As mentioned before, the occurrence of chronic diseases is quite common among American adults. Companies that offer treatment options against such diseases include AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Let's take a look at what these firms have been up to.

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN) is a reputable pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. On January 29, the company reported a development regarding the treatment of metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors among adults in the United States. AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN) is working with Daiichi Sankyo on Enhertu, a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate. The supplemental Biologics License Application for Enhertu has been given Priority Review. If it gets approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Enhertu could turn out to be a potential treatment targeting HER2.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is another known global healthcare company. On January 8, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) reported the successful completion of the COMBINE 3 phase 3a trial of once-weekly IcoSema. Icosema has the potential to help those suffering from type 2 diabetes by replacing 28 injections per week with just 1 every week. The COMBINE 3 was a 52-week trial that proved that IceSema was safe and superior to insulin glargine U100 and insulin aspart.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) manufactures medicines and vaccines that cater to oncology, cardiology, immunology, and neurology. On January 9, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) reported that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Priority Review to the supplemental Biologics License Application for TIVDAK®, a way to treat patients with recurrent and metastatic cervical cancer. This development aims to contribute to extending the lifespan of American adults who suffer from cervical cancer.

You can also take a look at some of the most valuable healthcare companies. Now that we have analyzed the health situation among elderly adults, let’s move to the 20 states with the oldest population in the US.

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 20 states with the oldest population in the US, we sourced data from the US Census Bureau. The most recent data on age statistics was available from 2022. We selected median age as our metric. Finally, we ranked the states with the oldest population in the US in ascending order of their median ages.

20. Maryland

Median Age: 39.7 Years

Maryland recorded a median age of 39.7 years in 2022. This ranks the state among other states with the oldest population in the US. The median age for males was recorded at 38.3 years while females had a median age of 41.0 years.

19. Ohio

Median Age: 39.9 Years

In 2022, the median age in Ohio was 39.9 years. The median age for males was recorded at 38.6 years while females had a median age of 41.2 years. Hence, the population in Ohio is relatively older.

18. New York

Median Age: 40.0 Years

New York ranks as one of the 20 states with the oldest population in the US. In 2022, the median age in the state was 40 years. The median age for males was recorded at 38.6 years while females had a median age of 41.2 years.

17. Montana

Median Age: 40.2 Years

In 2022, the median age in Montana was 40.2 years. The median age for males was recorded at 39.0 years while females had a median age of 41.2 years. Hence, Montana is one of the 20 US states with the oldest population in the country.

16. Massachusetts

Median Age: 40.3 Years

Massachusetts is another US state with a relatively older population. In 2022, the median age in the state was 40.3 years. The median age for males was recorded at 39.0 years while females had a median age of 41.4 years.

15. Michigan

Median Age: 40.3 Years

The 20 states with the oldest population in the US include Michigan as well. In 2022, the median age in the state was 40.3 years. The median age for males was recorded at 39.1 years while females had a median age of 41.5 years.

14. New Jersey

Median Age: 40.4 Years

In 2022, the median age in New Jersey was 40.4 years. The median age for males was recorded at 39.2 years while females had a median age of 41.6 years, thereby ranking the state among other states with the oldest population in the US.

13. Wisconsin

Median Age: 40.4 Years

Wisconsin ranks as one of the US states which have an older population. In 2022, the median age in the state was 40.4 years. The median age for males was recorded at 39.5 years while females had a median age of 41.4 years.

12. Oregon

Median Age: 40.5 Years

In 2022, the median age in Oregon was 40.5 years. The median age for males was recorded at 39.5 years while females had a median age of 41.4 years. This ranks the state among other US states with the oldest population in the country.

11. South Carolina

Median Age: 40.5 Years

In 2022, the median age in South Carolina was 40.5 years. The median age for males was recorded at 38.9 years while females had a median age of 41.7 years. Hence, the population of South Carolina is relatively old.

10. Rhode Island

Median Age: 40.7 Years

Rhode Island ranks among other US states with older populations. In 2022, the median age in the state was 40.7 years. The median age for males was recorded at 38.9 years while females had a median age of 42.2 years.

9. Hawaii

Median Age: 40.8 Years

In 2022, the median age in Hawaii was 40.8 years. The median age for males was recorded at 39.5 years while females had a median age of 42.2 years. This ranks Hawaii among other states with older populations in the US.

8. Pennsylvania

Median Age: 40.9 Years

In 2022, the median age in Connecticut was 40.9 years. The median age for males was recorded at 39.8 years while females had a median age of 42.3 years. Hence, Pennsylvania has a relatively older population.

7. Connecticut

Median Age: 40.9 Years

In 2022, the median age in Connecticut was 40.9 years which ranks it as one of the states with the oldest population in the US. The median age for males was recorded at 39.5 years while females had a median age of 42.3 years.

6. Delaware

Median Age: 41.5 Years

In 2022, the median age in Delaware was 41.5 years which ranks it as another relatively older state in the US. The median age for males was recorded at 40.2 years while females had a median age of 43.0 years.

