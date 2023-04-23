In this article, we take a look at the 20 strongest militaries in Europe. For more on this, go to the 5 Strongest Militaries in Europe.

The EU's military spending stood at a paltry 1.3% in 2014. The increased spending in the following years was motivated by two factors: The Russian takeover of Crimea and the then US President Trump’s demands from EU countries to contribute more to NATO. The EU’s military spending consistently increased over the following years, and aggregated at 32% in real terms in 2021.

In the wake of the full-scale Russian military assault on Ukraine that began in 2022, the military spending in Europe is only expected to pick up pace. Many European countries are also aggressively arming Ukraine in order to aid its military resistance against Russia.

Germany is highly important in this respect. The country is heavily industrialized, and its defense industry is crucial to re-arming Europe. A military fund worth more than $100 billion that was announced in February of last year in reaction to the Ukrainian invasion was approved by the German lower house parliament in June of 2022. The fund is intended to supplement Germany's normal defense budget over the following few years in order to aid in the military's reconstruction.

Germany would become the third-largest military spender behind the US and China since the fund should allow it to reach NATO's 2% defense spending target, given its GDP size.

European and even some US defense companies are already poised to reap great benefits from the ongoing arms procurement. According to reports, the German Rheinmetall AG plans to increase tank output from 40,000 to 240,000 units annually.

Germany, France, Spain, and Italy also signed contracts for the Eurodrone initiative in 2022, in an effort to lessen Europe's reliance on Israeli drones. OCCAR granted these contracts to the French company; Airbus SE. In this regard, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)-owned Avivo Aero was selected by Airbus SE to design and produce the drone's engine.

Story continues

Other US defense companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), are also expanding European defense capabilities, in addition to General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

20 Strongest Militaries in Europe

BPTU/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We have defined militarily strong European countries as ones that have advanced strategic military assets, and logistical and financial capability. The last metric is important since financial capacity directly determines defense capability.

For this purpose, we have first identified the top 20 European countries on the Global Firepower Index of 2023 and ranked them amongst themselves. Then, we used the 2021 GDPs of these countries to rank them separately amongst themselves as well. Then we've averaged out the rankings on the two indexes for our list. We used countries’ ranking amongst themselves on Global Firepower Index to tiebreak countries with the same averaged-out rankings. The information for countries' military assets also comes from the Global Firepower Index of 2023.

For militarily strategic countries, we’ve also brought into discussion their cyberwarfare capabilities, for which, we consulted with the Belfer Center’s National Cyber Power Index of 2022. We also discussed some countries’ number of military bases around the world and space capabilities for military purposes. In that order, we’ve sourced data from The Power Atlas by the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Here are the 20 strongest militaries in Europe:

20. Belgium

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 25

GDP Ranking: 12

Average Ranking: 18.5

Belgium is one of the biggest economies in Europe, having a GDP of $0.6 trillion as of 2021, which allows the country to invest significantly in its military capability. Its military globally ranks 66th on the Global Firepower Index of 2023. The country’s navy operates two frigates, two patrol vessels and five vessels for mine warfare vessels. Its air force is significantly stronger, operating 106 aircraft, including 44 fighters.

19. Finland

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 19

GDP Ranking: 15

Average Ranking: 17

Finland has one of the most advanced air forces in Europe, owing to its aircraft inventory consisting of F/A-18s and F35s, with the latter developed by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The country’s navy operates 18 mine warfare vessels and two patrol vessels. In terms of army assets, Finland boasts 239 tanks.

18. Czech Republic

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 17

GDP Ranking: 16

Average Ranking: 16.5

The Czech Republic has one of the most powerful militaries in Europe, which is, to a large extent, armed by the country’s domestic defense industry, which comprises companies like Česká Zbrojovka (CZ), Aero Vodochody and Tatra.

17. Romania

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 16

GDP Ranking: 17

Average Ranking: 16.5

Romania spent 2% of it on its defense in 2021. Being a member of NATO, Romania is also further modernizing its military. As of 2023, its military operates 45 naval assets, including 18 vessels, 413 tanks and 146 aircraft, including 30 fighters.

16. Denmark

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 18

GDP Ranking: 14

Average Ranking: 16

Denmark is a Scandinavian country. The country has 115 aircraft in its inventory, with four F-35s and 33 F-16s. Denmark is home to domestic defense companies like Danish Aerotech A/S, and also hosts US defense companies like Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The country's military has had numerous contracts with General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The Danish military operates 74 naval assets, including 24 vessels, 44 tanks and 115 aircraft, which comprise 33 fighter jets.

15. Portugal

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 14

GDP Ranking: 18

Average Ranking: 16

In 2021, defense expenditures were 2.2% of Portugal’s GDP of $254 billion. The premier fighter in the country’s air force is the F-16 fighting falcon, 28 of which are battle-ready. Its navy operates 111 total naval assets, which include two tridente-class submarines, five frigates, two corvettes and 20 patrol vessels.

14. Greece

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 10

GDP Ranking: 19

Average Ranking: 14.5

Greece has been struggling due to financial mismanagement but the country still operates a huge military. It boasts one of the biggest armor units in Europe, with over 1,300 tanks. The Greek Navy operates 63 fleet units, with 11 submarines and 13 frigates. Its air force operates 635 aircraft, 193 of which are fighters.

13. Ukraine

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 6

GDP Ranking: 20

Average Ranking: 13

They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Ukraine is currently fighting a war with Russia, but is holding its own against a much more powerful military, signifying its own military capability. Ukraine’s military, as of 2023, operates 1,890 tanks, 312 aircraft, and 38 naval assets, including 16 vessels.

Russia is often accused of using Ukraine as an experimental ground for its offensive cyber capabilities, and Ukraine has faced several cyberattacks in the past, leading the country to develop cyberwarfare capabilities of its own. Ukraine is regarded as the 12th top country by Belfer Center’s National Cyberpower Index of 2022.

12. Switzerland

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 15

GDP Ranking: 9

Average Ranking: 12

Air force is considered Switzerland’s strongest military arm, with a fleet of 148 aircraft, 43 of which are fighter jets. The top fighting aircraft in its inventory is F/A-18C, and the country has 25 of them in service. The country spent 0.7% of its $0.8 trillion GDP on defense in 2021. Switzerland also has robust cyberwar capabilities and ranks 22nd on Belfer Center’s National Cyber Power Index of 2022.

11. Norway

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 11

GDP Ranking: 13

Average Ranking: 12

Norway has one of the most formidable militaries in Europe. Its air force has advanced fighting capabilities and currently operates 27 units of F-35 stealth fighters, with more to come. Norway is expected to have a fleet of 52 F-35s by 2025.

10. Sweden

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 12

GDP Ranking: 11

Average Ranking: 11.5

Sweden boasts a strong defense capability. Its military operates 367 total naval assets, which include 298 patrol vessels, five submarines and seven corvettes, 121 tanks and 205 aircraft. Sweden ranks 20th on the National Cyber Power Index of 2022, signifying the country’s strong cyber-defense capabilities.

9. Netherlands

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 13

GDP Ranking: 7

Average Ranking: 10

The Netherlands is the seventh largest economy in Europe, with a 2021 GDP size of $1 trillion. As such, it spends considerably on its military, with defense expenditures comprising 1.4% of its GDP in 2021. The Netherlands is the top sixth country in cyberwarfare capabilities as of 2022 based on the National Cyber Power Index of the same year.

8. Poland

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 7

GDP Ranking: 10

Average Ranking: 8.5

Poland is one of the strongest countries in Europe by military power. The country possesses 459 aircraft, 18.6% of which are fighter jets. Its tank inventory comprises 569 units. On the sea, the country projects power through two frigates, two corvettes and one submarine.

7. Spain

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 8

GDP Ranking: 6

Average Ranking: 7

Spain is a formidable military power in Europe, with the sixth largest GDP on the continent. In terms of primary military assets, the country possesses 11 frigates, 140 fighter jets and 327 tank units and four military satellites as of 2023.

6. Turkiye

Global Firepower Index Ranking: 5

GDP Ranking: 8

Average Ranking: 6.5

Turkiye is one of the most militarily powerful countries in Europe. It is the eighth biggest economy in Europe, which affords it a strong military. The Turkish navy operates 16 frigates, 12 submarines and 9 corvettes.

Its armor inventory comprises a whopping 2,229 tank units. Turkiye dominates the sky through over 1,000 aircraft in its air force inventory, 205 of which are fighters. Its military has two satellites in orbit, per the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Further, it has bolstered its air defense through the procurement of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf system, which is often described as the best in the world. Turkiye ranks 23rd on the National Cyber Power Index of 2022.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Strongest Militaries in Europe.

Disclosure: none. 20 Strongest Militaries in Europe is originally published on Insider Monkey.