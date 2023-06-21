20 Top Jobs for Millennials Who Want To Make Six Figures

FG Trade / Getty Images

Millennials are the largest generation in the modern workforce, but a lot has changed in the job market in the last few years. If you're a millennial, you're likely looking for jobs that give you the opportunity to work among your peers and also have a high earning potential. But, which jobs offer the highest salaries for millennials who want to earn six figures?

In a recent study, GOBankingRates determined the top jobs for millennials who want to make six figures by analyzing the jobs that had the highest employment among millennials and then ranking them by average salary.

GOBankingRates used Bureau of Labor Statistics age and occupation data to determine the jobs in which millennials have the potential to make six figures. This study then assumed an average 4 percent salary increase each year based on information from Indeed Data, which found that 3 to 5 percent is the average compensation increase for 2022. Next, a 4% yearly salary increase was calculated in the context of each occupation to determine how long it would take a millennial to earn six figures.

20. Assemblers and Fabricators

Average Salary: $41,240

4% of Salary: $1,656.80

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 35.36 Years

19. Secretaries and Administrative Assistants (Except Legal, Medical, and Executive)

Average Salary: $43,410

4% of Salary: $1,736.40

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 32.59 Years

18. Construction Laborers

Average Salary: $46,350

4% of Salary: $1,854.00

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 28.94 Years

17. Drivers/Sales Workers and Truck Drivers

Average Salary: $48,240

4% of Salary: $1,929.60

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 26.82 Years

16. Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics

Average Salary: $49,690

4% of Salary: $1,987.60

Amount of time To $100,000 Salary: 25.31 Years

15. First-Line Supervisors Of Retail Sales Workers

Average Salary: $50,130

4% of Salary: $2,005.20

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 24.87 Years

14. Carpenters

Average Salary: $58,210

4% of Salary: $2,328.40

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 17.95 Years

13. Electricians

Average Salary: $65,280

4% of Salary: $2,611.20

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 13.30 Years

12. First-Line Supervisors of Office and Administrative Support Workers

Average Salary: $65,510

4% of Salary: $2,620.40

Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 13.16 Years

11. Food Service Managers

Average Salary: $67,130

4% of Salary: $2,685.20

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 12.24 Years

10. Elementary and Middle School Teachers

Average Salary: $67,930

4% of Salary: $2,717.20

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 11.80 Years

9. Secondary School Teachers and Educators

Average Salary: $69,330

4% of Salary: $2,773.20

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 11.06 Years

8. Real Estate Brokers and Sales Agents

Average Salary: $71,200

4% of Salary: $2,848

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 10.11 Years

7. Police and Law Enforcement Officers

Average Salary: $71,410

4% of Salary: $2,856.40

Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 10.01 Years

6. Human Resource Workers

Average Salary: $74,060

4% of Salary: $2,962.40

Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 8.76 Years

5. Wholesale and Manufacturing Sales Representatives

Average Salary: $83,030

4% of Salary: $3,321.20

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 5.11 Years

4. Accountants and Auditors

Average Salary: $86,740

4% of Salary: $3,469.60

Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 3.82 Years

3. Registered Nurses

Average Salary: $89,010

4% of Salary: $3,560.40

Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 3.09 Years

2. Postsecondary Teachers and Educators

Average Salary: $96,130

4% of Salary: $3,845.20

Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 1.01 Years

1. First-Line Supervisors of Non-Retail Workers

Average Salary: $96,890

4% of Salary: $3,875.60

Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 0.80 Years

GOBankingRates used Bureau of Labor Statistics age and occupation data to determine the jobs in which millennials have the potential to make six figures. The age range of millenials range from 25 to 44 for the purpose of this document. Job occupations were filtered from highest to lowest millennial employment, and GOBankingRates used BLS salary data to find jobs with the highest millennial employment and potential to earn six figures. GOBankingRates assumed a 4 percent salary increase each year based on information from Indeed Data, which found that 3 to 5 percent is the average compensation increase for 2022. A 4 percent yearly salary increase was calculated in the context of each occupation to determine how long it would take a millennial to earn six figures. Occupations were ranked by number of years needed to make six figures. Occupations that earn more than six figures as a base salary are not counted as they often have extra requirements such as schooling and certification. All information conducted on and is up-to-date as-of June 13th, 2023.

