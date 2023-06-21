20 Top Jobs for Millennials Who Want To Make Six Figures
Millennials are the largest generation in the modern workforce, but a lot has changed in the job market in the last few years. If you're a millennial, you're likely looking for jobs that give you the opportunity to work among your peers and also have a high earning potential. But, which jobs offer the highest salaries for millennials who want to earn six figures?
In a recent study, GOBankingRates determined the top jobs for millennials who want to make six figures by analyzing the jobs that had the highest employment among millennials and then ranking them by average salary.
GOBankingRates used Bureau of Labor Statistics age and occupation data to determine the jobs in which millennials have the potential to make six figures. This study then assumed an average 4 percent salary increase each year based on information from Indeed Data, which found that 3 to 5 percent is the average compensation increase for 2022. Next, a 4% yearly salary increase was calculated in the context of each occupation to determine how long it would take a millennial to earn six figures.
20. Assemblers and Fabricators
Average Salary: $41,240
4% of Salary: $1,656.80
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 35.36 Years
19. Secretaries and Administrative Assistants (Except Legal, Medical, and Executive)
Average Salary: $43,410
4% of Salary: $1,736.40
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 32.59 Years
18. Construction Laborers
Average Salary: $46,350
4% of Salary: $1,854.00
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 28.94 Years
17. Drivers/Sales Workers and Truck Drivers
Average Salary: $48,240
4% of Salary: $1,929.60
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 26.82 Years
16. Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics
Average Salary: $49,690
4% of Salary: $1,987.60
Amount of time To $100,000 Salary: 25.31 Years
15. First-Line Supervisors Of Retail Sales Workers
Average Salary: $50,130
4% of Salary: $2,005.20
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 24.87 Years
14. Carpenters
Average Salary: $58,210
4% of Salary: $2,328.40
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 17.95 Years
13. Electricians
Average Salary: $65,280
4% of Salary: $2,611.20
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 13.30 Years
12. First-Line Supervisors of Office and Administrative Support Workers
Average Salary: $65,510
4% of Salary: $2,620.40
Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 13.16 Years
11. Food Service Managers
Average Salary: $67,130
4% of Salary: $2,685.20
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 12.24 Years
10. Elementary and Middle School Teachers
Average Salary: $67,930
4% of Salary: $2,717.20
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 11.80 Years
9. Secondary School Teachers and Educators
Average Salary: $69,330
4% of Salary: $2,773.20
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 11.06 Years
8. Real Estate Brokers and Sales Agents
Average Salary: $71,200
4% of Salary: $2,848
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 10.11 Years
7. Police and Law Enforcement Officers
Average Salary: $71,410
4% of Salary: $2,856.40
Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 10.01 Years
6. Human Resource Workers
Average Salary: $74,060
4% of Salary: $2,962.40
Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 8.76 Years
5. Wholesale and Manufacturing Sales Representatives
Average Salary: $83,030
4% of Salary: $3,321.20
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 5.11 Years
4. Accountants and Auditors
Average Salary: $86,740
4% of Salary: $3,469.60
Amount of Time to $100,000 Salary: 3.82 Years
3. Registered Nurses
Average Salary: $89,010
4% of Salary: $3,560.40
Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 3.09 Years
2. Postsecondary Teachers and Educators
Average Salary: $96,130
4% of Salary: $3,845.20
Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 1.01 Years
1. First-Line Supervisors of Non-Retail Workers
Average Salary: $96,890
4% of Salary: $3,875.60
Amount of time to $100,000 Salary: 0.80 Years
