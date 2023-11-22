In this article, we will take a look at the 20 top selling water brands in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Top Selling Water Brands in the US.

According to a report by Grandview Research, the global bottled water market was valued at $303.95 billion in 2022. The global bottled water market is expected to grow from $325.83 billion in 2023 to $509.18 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. According to the report, Asia Pacific had the highest contribution to the global market for bottled water, with a revenue share of 45.1% in 2022. Prominent names in the region include India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Growing health concerns have fueled the demand for bottled water in the region. North America is the second largest market for bottled water, with a revenue share of 23.9% in 2022. You can also check out countries with the cleanest tap water.

A Budding Startup Reducing the Need for Plastic Water Bottles

Amid rising concerns surrounding the use of plastic water bottles, many startups have been springing up to limit the need for plastic. One such startup is Boomerang Water. Boomerang Water is a food and beverage services company based in the United States. The company is engaged in the provision of a unique Boomerang bottling system. The solution offered by the company prevents the need for single-use plastic bottles to be shipped. The solution is a closed loop and semi-automated system that can be fitted into buildings that use locally sourced water to fill up to 400 reusable water bottles an hour. The bottles are returned in customizable bins placed by the company. Currently, the company has eliminated over 5 million single-use plastic bottles. Boomerang Water was also honored as one of the 60 finalists at the 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards. Such indicates the company's attempt to boost innovation and establish sustainable practices by minimizing the need for plastic waste.

Story continues

On April 5, Boomerang Water reported on its partnership with Four Seasons, Hualalai. At Four Seasons, the company was responsible for serving guests with water sourced from fresh Hawaiian water in its aluminum bottles. The bottles were then collected, sanitized, and reused again multiple times. The partnership's goal was to establish a sense of responsibility towards the environment by minimizing the use of plastic. The company continues to forge alliances and such partnerships to gain market recognition and keep the environment clean.

Prominent Beverage Companies

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), and Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) are some of the leading beverage companies in the world. You can also check out some of the healthiest water brands in the world.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a prominent beverage company in the United States. The company manufactures and sells non-alcoholic beverages, concentrates, syrups, and alcoholic beverages. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) owns various water brands, including Dasani, Smartwater, and Vitaminwater. The diverse portfolio and market leading position of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) explain the company's financial results. On October 24, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $0.74, beating estimates by $0.05. The company reported revenue worth $11.91 billion during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $488.72 million, with a year-on-year revenue growth rate of 7.31%.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is a food and beverage company based in the United States. The company manufactures, distributes, and markets a range of snacks and drinks. The company owns various water brands, including Acquafina and LIFEWTR. Wall Street is positive on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). On November 13, Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala initiated coverage of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $203. Over the past 3 months, 11 Wall Street analysts have recommended to Buy the stock. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has an average price target of $189.67 and a high forecast of $210.

Nestlé S.A. (OTC: NSRGY) is a multinational food and drink company based in Switzerland. The company owns a range of fast-moving consumer goods and operates globally. The company owns various water brands, including Nestle Pure Life, Perrier, and Acqua Panna to name a few. The company's strategic moves explain why the company has a diverse portfolio of products in different categories. On July 13, Nestlé S.A. (OTC: NSRGY) announced a new scan, recycle, and reward digital deposit return scheme (DDRS) in the United Kingdom. The scheme is aimed at incentivizing plastic waste management by rewarding people with 10 pence for scanning and recycling the uniquely identified Buxton water bottles. All bottles are then recycled to be used again.

Let's now take a look at the 20 top selling water brands in the US.

20 Top Selling Water Brands in the US

20 Top Selling Water Brands in the US

Our Methodology

Our methodology for identifying the 20 top selling water brands in the world employed a consensus approach. We consulted 3 reports, including Mashed, Svalbarði, and Tasting Table. This process was pivotal in curating our initial pool of 25 water brands. We assessed the top 20 names based on the item count across all 3 sources. We then sourced the trailing 12-month sales figures for publicly listed parent companies and estimated annual or reported sales revenue of private parent companies, depending on what was available. The sales figures were used as a tiebreaker between two items with the same item count. The trailing 12-month figures were sourced from Macrotrends, estimated sales from Growjo or Zoominfo, and official sales figures from official company reports. Items with estimated sales figures from Growjo or Zoominfo can be identified with the subhead of "estimated annual sales revenue." Our list of the 20 top selling water brands in the world is in ascending order of the item count.

20 Top Selling Water Brands in the US

20. Penta

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $12.9 Million

Penta Water, owned by United Beverage LLC, is one of the top selling water brands in the world. Penta Water is an arsenic-free, chlorine-free, chromium 6-free, fluoride-free, MTBE-free, pharmaceutical-free, and BPA/BPS-free beverage.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), and Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) own a range of premium water brands that are popular across the globe.

19. Icelandic Glacial

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $23.8 Million

Icelandic Glacial ranks among the top selling water brands in the world, with an estimated annual sales revenue of $23.8 million. Icelandic Glacial is based in Iceland and has a low mineral content, making it a pure water brand.

18. Eternal Water

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $1.6 Billion

With an estimated annual sales revenue of $1.6 billion, Eternal Water ranks among the top selling water brands in the world. Eternal Water sources its water from naturally alkaline springs and goes through a rigorous filtration process.

17. Ozarka

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $3.8 Billion

Ozarka owned by BlueTriton Brands ranks among the top selling water brands in the world. Ozarka Water is extracted from natural springs in Texas. The brand sells spring water and sparkling water.

16. Ice Mountain

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $3.8 Billion

Ice Mountain, owned by BlueTriton Brands, is one of the leading names in the industry. Ice Mountain sources its water from groundwater wells from a spring in Michigan.

15. Arrowhead

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $3.8 Billion

Arrowhead Water is owned by BlueTriton Brands and is based in North America. The water by the brand is extracted from 13 mountain springs in California, Colorado, and Canada.

14. Deer Park

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $3.8 Billion

Deer Park is a top selling water brand owned by BlueTriton Brands and is based in North America. Deer Park extracts its water from springs and focuses on maintaining the quality of its bottled water.

13. Ethos

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $35.9 Billion

Ethos Water, owned by Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), ranks among the top selling water brands. The American brand was founded in 2001 and has an immense focus on the provision of clean water to children across the globe.

12. Glaceau Smartwater

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $45.0 Billion

Glaceau Smartwater, owned by The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), is one of the top selling water brands in the world. Glaceau Smartwater was established in 1996 in the United States and is predominantly available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, US, UK, and China to name a few.

11. Dasani

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $45.0 Billion

According to our methodology, Dasani, owned by The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), ranks among the top selling water brands in the world. The brand was launched in 1999 and is sold around the world.

10. LIFEWTR

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $91.6 Billion

LIFEWTR, owned by PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), ranks among the top selling water brands in the world. The premium bottled water brand is known for its balanced mineral content.

9. Aquafina

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $91.6 Billion

Aquafina, owned by PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), is a prominent name in the industry. The brand sells both, flavored and unflavored water. The brand is available predominantly in the United States, Spain, Canada, Lebanon, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, and India to name a few.

8. Perrier

Number of Mentions: 2

Annual Revenue (2022): $106.9 Billion

Perrier, owned by Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) ranks among the top selling water brands in the world. The French brand is known for its mineral content and is sold in over 140 countries.

7. Essentia

Number of Mentions: 2

Annual Revenue (2022): $106.9 Billion

Essentia is a leading alkaline water brand by Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY). Essentia Water sources its water from municipal water systems and purifies it to deliver a consistent taste.

6. Voss Water

Number of Mentions: 3

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $75 Million

According to our methodology, Voss Water, a Norwegian brand, is among the top selling water brands in the world. Voss Water was established 20 years ago and is sold in elegant and sustainable glass bottles.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), and Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) dominate the global non-alcoholic beverages market.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Top Selling Water Brands in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Top Selling Water Brands in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.