All is well in the electric vehicle (EV) world. Or is it? Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares may be rallying to new all-time highs after earnings, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the space is doing well. Take Nio (NYSE:NIO) for example. While NIO stock is up more than 20% from this month’s low, the stock is still down about 40% from the highs. Source: Andy Feng / Shutterstock.com That’s a much different story than what we’re seeing with Tesla. TSLA stock has rallied for nine straight weeks and has com