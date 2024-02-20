20 US Neighborhoods That Still Have Affordable Housing

AlenaMozhjer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While homes are now unaffordable in much of America, there are still some neighborhoods where you can find homes that are priced under the national average per square foot (now $244).

If you want to get the most bang for your buck, consider buying in one of these areas that still have affordable housing, as identified by American Home Shield.

Homewood North (Pennsylvania)

County : Allegheny

Average price per square foot: $29

West Jackson (Mississippi)

County : Hinds

Average price per square foot: $32

Downtown Gary (Indiana)

County : Lake

Average price per square foot: $32

Metawanee Hills (Michigan)

County : Genesee

Average price per square foot: $32

Uptown Memphis (Tennessee)

County : Shelby

Average price per square foot: $33

Wells/Goodfellow (Missouri)

County : St. Louis City

Average price per square foot: $33

Onyx (Ohio)

County : Lucas

Average price per square foot: $34

Queensboro (Louisiana)

County : Caddo Parish

Average price per square foot: $35

Industry (Indiana)

County : Delaware

Average price per square foot: $35

Roosevelt (Ohio)

County : Lucas

Average price per square foot: $35

Forest Hills (Ohio)

County : Cuyahoga

Average price per square foot: $37

North Broadway (Ohio)

County : Cuyahoga

Average price per square foot: $37

South Central (Indiana)

County : Delaware

Average price per square foot: $37

Kingsway (Missouri)

County : St. Louis City

Average price per square foot: $37

East Saint Louis (Illinois)

County : St. Clair

Average price per square foot: $38

La Grange (Ohio)

County : Lucas

Average price per square foot: $38

Walnut Park East (Missouri)

County : St. Louis

Average price per square foot: $38

Grand River-I96 (Michigan)

County : Wayne

Average price per square foot: $38

Allendale (Louisiana)

County : Caddo Parish

Average price per square foot: $38

Beltzhoover (Pennsylvania)

County : Allegheny

Average price per square foot: $38

Data is sourced from American Home Shield and is accurate as of Jan. 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 US Neighborhoods That Still Have Affordable Housing