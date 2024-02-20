20 US Neighborhoods That Still Have Affordable Housing
While homes are now unaffordable in much of America, there are still some neighborhoods where you can find homes that are priced under the national average per square foot (now $244).
If you want to get the most bang for your buck, consider buying in one of these areas that still have affordable housing, as identified by American Home Shield.
Read More: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?
Learn More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
Also see cities with plenty of jobs and affordable housing.
Homewood North (Pennsylvania)
County: Allegheny
Average price per square foot: $29
Find Out: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For
Explore More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.
West Jackson (Mississippi)
County: Hinds
Average price per square foot: $32
Discover More: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida
Downtown Gary (Indiana)
County: Lake
Average price per square foot: $32
Metawanee Hills (Michigan)
County: Genesee
Average price per square foot: $32
Uptown Memphis (Tennessee)
County: Shelby
Average price per square foot: $33
Wells/Goodfellow (Missouri)
County: St. Louis City
Average price per square foot: $33
Onyx (Ohio)
County: Lucas
Average price per square foot: $34
Learn More: I’m a Real Estate Agent — 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024
Queensboro (Louisiana)
County: Caddo Parish
Average price per square foot: $35
Industry (Indiana)
County: Delaware
Average price per square foot: $35
Roosevelt (Ohio)
County: Lucas
Average price per square foot: $35
Forest Hills (Ohio)
County: Cuyahoga
Average price per square foot: $37
North Broadway (Ohio)
County: Cuyahoga
Average price per square foot: $37
Read Next: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers — Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?
South Central (Indiana)
County: Delaware
Average price per square foot: $37
Kingsway (Missouri)
County: St. Louis City
Average price per square foot: $37
East Saint Louis (Illinois)
County: St. Clair
Average price per square foot: $38
La Grange (Ohio)
County: Lucas
Average price per square foot: $38
Explore More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’
Walnut Park East (Missouri)
County: St. Louis
Average price per square foot: $38
Grand River-I96 (Michigan)
County: Wayne
Average price per square foot: $38
Allendale (Louisiana)
County: Caddo Parish
Average price per square foot: $38
Beltzhoover (Pennsylvania)
County: Allegheny
Average price per square foot: $38
Data is sourced from American Home Shield and is accurate as of Jan. 24, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
4 Reasons You Should Be Getting Your Paycheck Early, According to An Expert
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 US Neighborhoods That Still Have Affordable Housing