Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,978.83
    -26.74 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,596.91
    -31.08 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,638.64
    -137.01 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.74
    -28.74 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.77
    +0.58 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    2,040.00
    +15.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.31 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    -0.0240 (-0.56%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2658
    +0.0063 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8450
    -0.2550 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,178.24
    +14.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,720.82
    -7.68 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,363.61
    -106.77 (-0.28%)
     

20 US Neighborhoods That Still Have Affordable Housing

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
AlenaMozhjer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AlenaMozhjer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While homes are now unaffordable in much of America, there are still some neighborhoods where you can find homes that are priced under the national average per square foot (now $244).

If you want to get the most bang for your buck, consider buying in one of these areas that still have affordable housing, as identified by American Home Shield.

Read More: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?
Learn More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Also see cities with plenty of jobs and affordable housing.

©Zillow
©Zillow

Homewood North (Pennsylvania)

  • County: Allegheny

  • Average price per square foot: $29

Find Out: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For
Explore More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Zillow
©Zillow

West Jackson (Mississippi)

  • County: Hinds

  • Average price per square foot: $32

Discover More: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

©Zillow
©Zillow

Downtown Gary (Indiana)

  • County: Lake

  • Average price per square foot: $32

©Zillow
©Zillow

Metawanee Hills (Michigan)

  • County: Genesee

  • Average price per square foot: $32

©Zillow
©Zillow

Uptown Memphis (Tennessee)

  • County: Shelby

  • Average price per square foot: $33

©Zillow
©Zillow

Wells/Goodfellow (Missouri)

  • County: St. Louis City

  • Average price per square foot: $33

©Zillow
©Zillow

Onyx (Ohio)

  • County: Lucas

  • Average price per square foot: $34

Learn More: I’m a Real Estate Agent — 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

©Zillow
©Zillow

Queensboro (Louisiana)

  • County: Caddo Parish

  • Average price per square foot: $35

©Zillow
©Zillow

Industry (Indiana)

  • County: Delaware

  • Average price per square foot: $35

©Zillow
©Zillow

Roosevelt (Ohio)

  • County: Lucas

  • Average price per square foot: $35

©Zillow
©Zillow

Forest Hills (Ohio)

  • County: Cuyahoga

  • Average price per square foot: $37

©Zillow
©Zillow

North Broadway (Ohio)

  • County: Cuyahoga

  • Average price per square foot: $37

Read Next: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers — Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

©Zillow
©Zillow

South Central (Indiana)

  • County: Delaware

  • Average price per square foot: $37

©Zillow
©Zillow

Kingsway (Missouri)

  • County: St. Louis City

  • Average price per square foot: $37

©Zillow
©Zillow

East Saint Louis (Illinois)

  • County: St. Clair

  • Average price per square foot: $38

©Zillow
©Zillow

La Grange (Ohio)

  • County: Lucas

  • Average price per square foot: $38

Explore More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

©Zillow
©Zillow

Walnut Park East (Missouri)

  • County: St. Louis

  • Average price per square foot: $38

©Zillow
©Zillow

Grand River-I96 (Michigan)

  • County: Wayne

  • Average price per square foot: $38

©Zillow
©Zillow

Allendale (Louisiana)

  • County: Caddo Parish

  • Average price per square foot: $38

©Zillow
©Zillow

Beltzhoover (Pennsylvania)

  • County: Allegheny

  • Average price per square foot: $38

Data is sourced from American Home Shield and is accurate as of Jan. 24, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 US Neighborhoods That Still Have Affordable Housing

Advertisement