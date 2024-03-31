In this article, we will look into the 20 US states with the highest per capita CO2 emissions. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 US States with the Highest Per Capita CO2 Emissions.

CO2 Emissions in the United States

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global emissions in 2023 increased by 410 million tonnes and amounted to 37.4 billion tonnes. The extreme droughts in China, the US, and other various countries impacted hydropower and resulted in more than a 40% increase in emissions in 2023, as countries returned to conventional fossil fuel energy sources due to the shortfall.

Carbon emissions from fossil fuel combustion are the largest source of GHG emissions in the US. According to the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), fossil fuel-related CO2 emissions accounted for 74.6% of the total gross GHG emissions in the country from 1990 to 2022. With the growing adoption of clean energy in the country, CO2 emissions are relatively lower than before. In 2022, the carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels declined by 18.3%, amounting to a reduction of 1,049.7 mega metric tonnes compared to 2005 levels. However, the country experienced an increase of 1% in its emissions from 2021 to 2022.

According to a report by McKinsey and Company, it will take the United States over $27 trillion of spending through 2050 to deploy climate solutions at scale. Currently, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) allocates around $400 billion in federal funding to clean energy. The US states should increase their technological and financial capabilities by involving stakeholders to achieve their clean energy transition. You can also look at the states that produce the most renewable energy in the US.

Major Clean Energy Companies in the US

Some of the companies providing clean energy solutions in the United States include FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), and Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is one of the top renewable energy companies in the US. On March 19, the company announced that its subsidiaries, Mon Power and Potomac Edison, have started the construction of their second utility-scale solar site, the Rivesville solar site, in West Virginia. The new project will help the state meet its clean energy needs and foster economic development. This facility is one of the five planned solar sites of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in West Virginia. The first site, which was connected to the distribution grid in January 2024, is capable of generating up to 18.9 MW of solar energy per hour. The Rivesville solar site will be constructed on an area of approximately 27 acres along Morgan Ridge Road. The site will be able to produce up to 5.5 MW of clean energy.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) is one of the biggest wind energy companies in the world. On March 27, the company announced that it has proposed multiple New England Wind projects to Massachusetts-Connecticut-Rhode Island multi-state solicitation. The New England Wind comprises two wind projects with a capacity of 791 MW and 1,080 MW, respectively. The company submitted multiple combined and single proposals for the projects. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) is a leader in offshore wind energy projects. Recently, the company announced that it is developing a wind energy project capable of delivering power to 30,000 households and businesses in Massachusetts.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) is a leading energy company revolutionizing clean energy transition in the United States. On February 22, the company announced that it has completed its Texas Solar Nova complex. The solar complex, built in Kent County, boasts a capacity of 452 MW. It will be able to provide energy to 190,000 households each year. With a total investment of $660 million, the project will not only contribute to the clean energy transition of the state but also contribute substantially to its local tax base, with an approximated $5.4 million in taxes and wages to be paid in its first operational year. Over 400 workers contributed to the solar complex by Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN). The project is constructed on 5,000 acres and boasts more than 1.1 million solar panels.

Fossil fuels are the largest contributor to the carbon emissions of the US as well as global carbon emissions. Renewable energy produced from solar, wind, and other clean energy sources is the way forward to reduce energy emissions. With this context, let's have a look at the 20 US states with the highest per capita CO2 emissions. You can also check out the 25 Countries with Biggest Carbon Footprint Per Capita.

20 US States with the Highest Per Capita CO2 Emission

Methodology

To compile our list of the 20 US states with the highest per capita CO2 emissions, we consulted the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) to source the per capita carbon emissions by state. Our list ranks the 20 US states with the highest per capita CO2 emissions in ascending order of their CO2 emissions per capita in metric tonnes of CO2. We have also listed the change in emissions from 2020 to 2021 to provide insights into the year-over-year changes in the carbon emissions of the states.

20 US States with the Highest Per Capita CO2 Emissions

20. South Dakota

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 16.9 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

South Dakota is ranked among the US states with the highest per capita CO2 emissions. In 2021, the state generated 16.9 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions per person. The per capita emissions of the state increased by 0.46% in 2021, compared to 2020.

19. Utah

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 18.6 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Utah is one of the states with the highest carbon dioxide emissions per capita in the US. The per capita carbon emissions in the state reached 18.6 metric tonnes of CO2 in 2021. The year-over-year change in state's emissions was 6.37% from 2020 to 2021 .

18. Missouri

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 19.0 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Missouri is ranked 18th on our list. The carbon dioxide emissions in the state were 19 metric tonnes of CO2 per capita in 2021. The state's renewable energy capacity is relatively lower compared to the top renewable energy producers in the country.

17. Kansas

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 20.3 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Kansas is one of the top states with the highest per capita carbon footprint in the United States. In 2021, the state generated per capita emissions of 20.3 metric tonnes of CO2 per person.

16. Arkansas

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 20.5 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Another state with the highest per capita emissions in the United States is Arkansas. In 2021, the per capita emissions of the state were 20.5 metric tonnes of CO2.

15. Mississippi

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 21.4 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Mississippi ranks 15th on our list. The state generated 21.4 metric tonnes of CO2 per capita in 2021. Its emissions witnessed a slight increase of 0.12% from 2020 to 2021.

14. Alabama

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 21.5 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Alabama is ranked 14th on our list of the US states with the highest carbon emissions per capita. In 2021, the per capita carbon emissions of the state reached 21.5 metric tonnes, 9.7% higher compared to 2020.

13. New Mexico

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 21.7 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

New Mexico is ranked 13th on our list. In 2021, the state's per capita carbon dioxide emissions reached 21.7 metric tonnes of CO2. However, the increase in its emissions from 2020 was significantly lower compared to other states.

12. Oklahoma

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 22.0 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Oklahoma is one of the top states with the highest per capita energy-related carbon footprint. In 2021, the state was responsible for generating 22 metric tonnes of CO2 per person. The state recorded a yearly increase of 3.46% from 2020 levels in its per capita emissions.

11. Texas

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 22.4 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Texas is one of the warmest states in the United States. In 2021, it generated 22.4 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per person. It is ranked 11th on our list.

10. Iowa

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 22.9 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Iowa ranks 10th on our list of the US states with the highest per capita carbon dioxide emissions. In 2021, the per capita carbon dioxide emissions of the state reached 22.9 metric tonnes per capita. Its emissions witnessed a staggering increase of 11.6%, compared to 2020.

9. Nebraska

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 24.0 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Nebraska is ranked 9th on our list. In 2021, the state generated 24 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per capita. Although its emissions only increased by 1.46% in 2021, Nebraska is one of the top emitters of greenhouse gases per capita in the United States.

8. Indiana

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 24.4 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Indiana is one of the US states with the highest per capita CO2 emissions. In 2021, the state generated 24.4 metric tonnes of CO2 per capita. Its emissions saw an increase of over 7%, compared to 2020 levels.

7. Kentucky

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 24.7 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Kentucky is ranked 7th on our list. The state generated 24.7 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per person in 2021. Its emissions witnessed an increase of 10% in 2021, compared to the 2020 levels.

6. Montana

Carbon Dioxide Emissions per Capita (2021): 25.8 metric tonnes of CO2/capita

Montana is ranked 6th on our list of the 20 US states with the highest per capita carbon dioxide emissions. In 2021, the state generated per capita emissions of 25.8 metric tonnes of CO2. The per capita emissions of the state increased by more than 6% from 2020 to 2021.

Disclosure: None. 20 US States with the Highest Per Capita CO2 Emissions is originally published on Insider Monkey.