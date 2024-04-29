After 20 years, national fashion chain will close Kansas City location. Sales underway

Express Inc., the fashion retailer that last week announced it had filed for bankruptcy, will close one of its Kansas City locations later this year.

The store is at 7120 N.W. 86th Terrace, in Zona Rosa, the mixed-use shopping center near Interstate 29 and Barry Road in the Northland.

A sales associate told The Star on Monday that they would be closing sometime around early- to mid-June. A clearance sale is already underway, with men’s and women’s clothes 30% and 50% off.

The Zona Rosa location, which opened in 2004, is one of 95 stores Express has said it will close.

The chain hasn’t announced any plans to close its other metro-area stores at Oak Park Mall, the Country Club Plaza, or the Legends Outlets Kansas City.

Founded in 1980, Express has struggled in recent years to compete with fast-fashion upstarts like Zara and adapt to the post-pandemic shift away from office wear to more casual attire. The mall-era stalwart has said it plans to sell to a new ownership group that includes WHP Global, Brookfield Properties and Simon Property Group.