$200 billion: Jeff Bezos back on top as world's richest person, jumping Elon Musk in Bloomberg ranking

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is back on top as the world's richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The billionaire's net worth now stands at $200 billion, data from the index shows, pushing tech entrepreneur Elon Musk into the No. 2 spot on the list.

Musk's net worth was valued at $198 million, the tracker reported Tuesday.

Bezos' net worth has grown by more than $23 billion so far in 2024, while Musk has seen the largest decline among top billionaires this year as Tesla's stock has plunged 26% year-to-date.

French business magnate Bernard Arnault was listed as the third wealthiest person at $197 billion, as of Tuesday.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, is fourth at $179 billion, while Bill Gates trailed not far behind him with a net worth of $150 million.

