200 Job Opportunities Available Soon at WadzPay's New Global Headquarters Office in Singapore

·2 min read

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2022 / WadzPay Worldwide, awarded Top 10 Most Promising Payment and Merchant Service Providers by Silicon India, announces its new Global Headquarters Office in Singapore to strengthen its world-class expertise in blockchain-based payment infrastructure. This headquarters will link its business across multiple regions, including Southeast Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. There are currently 75 job vacancies across WadzPay's consumer business and corporate function, with a further 200 job opportunities available by the end of 2022.

Our New Global HQ Office is part of the company's business expansion strategy to aim for higher growth; the launch marks WadzPay's significant commitment to advancing global growth and digital transformation. "We are thrilled to announce our global headquarters in the centre of Singapore as our new home. WadzPay has just scratched the surface of what we can achieve; we are looking forward to creating remarkable experiences and results for our clients and partners across the region. With the right team in place, we will be unstoppable." stated Anish Jain, Managing Director and CEO of WadzPay.

WadzPay has been working tirelessly alongside global leaders in Payments, Banking and Processing. Singapore is amongst the most advanced countries in digital talent, and blockchain technology-based payment infrastructure adoption. It has established itself as a central international hub for both regional and global investment, and global technology and innovation, supported by a dynamic business community across startups and major financial institutions.

WadzPay's compelling presence in Singapore, allows it to leverage its position to plan for global adoption by 2023. By 2023, WadzPay's technology will be recognized and adopted world-wide, connecting the digital financial ecosystem, and providing solutions and access to financial services for the unbanked.

About WadzPay

WadzPay is an interoperable and agnostic blockchain-based payments ecosystem. The company was founded in 2018 in Singapore and is currently operating in South East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. WadzPay saw the potential for CBDC and Digital Assets to lead the next revolution in the payments industry: enabling faster payments, improvements in security, and cost-efficiency with optionality. WadzPay is working with large international payment companies, banks, and global companies to enable digital asset-based transaction processing and settlement.

Media Contact

Brand: WadzPay

Contact: Francisca Adinda, Vice President of PR & Communication

E-mail: francisca.adinda@wadzpay.com

Telephone: +6281290111429

Website: https://wadzpay.com/

SOURCE: WadzPay



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688529/200-Job-Opportunities-Available-Soon-at-WadzPays-New-Global-Headquarters-Office-in-Singapore

