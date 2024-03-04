Its 2001 closure left Rochester stunned. What happened to Genesee Hospital?

The Genesee Hospital was established through the efforts of a prominent Rochesterian to serve residents in the southeastern part of the city.

The hospital started in a small building on Monroe Avenue before moving to nearby Alexander Street. Genesee Hospital was said to be the first locally to use X-rays and first to have its own ambulance, albeit a horse-drawn version.

The place had a longtime School of Nursing and was the third-largest hospital in the region when it abruptly closed in 2001. The shutdown set off a media firestorm, with the Democrat and Chronicle running a more-than-year-long series of stories investigating what went wrong.

So, whatever happened to…Genesee Hospital?

The Genesee Hospital as it looked back in 2001. The community was stunned when third-largest hospital in Rochester suddenly announced it was closing that year.

First, we’ll look back at the hospital’s beginning. During the winter of 1887, Margaret Harper Sibley realized the need when she saw a woman fall on an icy sidewalk in front of her East Avenue home. Sibley’s husband, Hiram Sibley, was co-founder and first president of the Western Union Telegraph Co.

Mrs. Sibley had her coachman take the injured woman to the nearest hospital, the City Hospital, which later became Rochester General. City Hospital was on West Main Street at the time, which was quite a distance away. That was when Mrs. Sibley decided to get things going for an east-side hospital.

After a charter was obtained, the facility opened in 1889 under the name “Rochester Homeopathic Hospital” at 233 Monroe Ave., near the corner of Union Street. The Democrat and Chronicle covered the opening and wrote, “This hospital is and always will be a cheering, heartening-up sort of place, a place to get well in, not to die in, and if death does come, a place to die in cheered by the hope that is the heritage of Christians.”

Genesee Hospital School of Nursing opens; First use of X-rays

Nurses from the classes of 1908 and 1909 from Rochester Homeopathic Hospital, forerunner of Genesee Hospital.

The School of Nursing opened that same year and had three students in its first graduating class. Within five years, the hospital had outgrown its space and a new hospital was opened at 224 Alexander St. with significant donations from the Sibleys and other well-to-do residents. (This Sibley family, incidentally, was not affiliated with the longtime Sibley’s department store.)

The horse-and-buggy ambulance was donated in 1895 and X-rays were first used a year later. By 1902, Ida Jane Anderson became the first registered nurse in New York state, according to Genesee Hospital archives.

The name was changed to Genesee Hospital in 1926. Buildings and wings were added in ensuing decades, as were dedicated services like the Pluta Radiation Oncology Center and the Hopeman Orthopedic Unit. The Genesee Health Service was created in 1971 and became a national model; a doctors’ office building and parking garage were constructed the following year.

The nursing school closed in 1978, but the Carlson Building was dedicated in 1975 and the Pluta Medical Oncology Unit followed in 1982. Later that decade came the Achter Emergency Division and the intensive care unit. The 1990s additions included the Wolk Building, the Mary Parkes Asthma Center and the Birthing Center.

Genesee Hospital on the front line of larger medical debates

Pro-choice and pro-life supporters protest in front of Genesee Hospital in 1987.

In the 1980s an '90s, the divisive issue of abortion was hotly contested outside the doors of Genesee Hospital, with pro-choice and pro-life protesters proudly declaring their views to passing motorists.

And in 1991, Dr. Timothy E. Quill, associate chief of medicine at Genesee Hospital, published in the New England Journal of Medicine that he prescribed barbiturates for a terminally ill woman who used to them to commit suicide.

Physician-assisted suicide was hotly debated by the medical community, courts and in society as a whole beginning in the late 1980s. Dr. Quill, became a spokesman for the idea that assisted suicide is an accepted part of medical care for patients.

Out of that eventually came 10 states (and the District of Columbia) where physician-assisted suicide is legal. New York is not one of those states. In the case of the terminally ill woman, Dr. Quill testified before a Monroe County grand jury that eventually refused to indict him.

Times of trouble and closure at Genesee Hospital

The 1990s were already a time of big change for hospitals. “Managed care” became the mantra, and cost-cuttings became the norm. By the end of 1994, Genesee and Rochester General hospitals affiliated as the Greater Rochester Health system (later known as ViaHealth). Other local hospitals also paired up in affiliations — Strong and Highland in one, St. Mary’s and Park Ridge in another.

And then in March 2001 came the announcement: The ViaHealth board voted to close Genesee, citing millions of dollars in financial losses. Most of the hospital closed less than two months later. The news caught a lot of people off guard, as Susan J. Smith wrote in a May 2001 Democrat and Chronicle story:

The community was stunned by the news in 2001 that Rochester's third-largest hospital was closing.

“For years, Genesee was Rochester’s most profitable hospital, rich in doctors, patients and benefactors,” Smith wrote. “From 1982 through 1993, Genesee made money every year and turned a net profit of $45 million — almost double the profit margin of Strong Memorial Hospital. Today, Genesee is all but dead … How did Genesee go from such success to total failure in only seven years?”

Smith and others cited a number of factors, including huge drops in occupancy rates, years of bad billing practices, bitter competition with Strong and the Rochester General affiliation, described by one surgeon as a “prearranged marriage that never took.” Some traced the demise to a mid-1990s request by Eastman Kodak Co. that the local health care community significantly reduce insurance premiums, a move that unleashed competition among hospitals that grew to battle.

Regardless, Genesee Hospital — which had about 2,200 full- and part-time employees at the end — closed for good. Some services switched to other hospitals.

U.S. District Court judge Michael A. Telesca was brought in to mediate negotiations on the fate of the hospital, and creditor issues went on for years.

Emotions ran high. The former director of the Finger Lakes Health Services Agency was quoted as saying, “We’ve abandoned any semblance of a community model, and health care is seen as nothing but a business.” The then-president of the Medical Society of New York State stated, “A great hospital is closing because of the industrialization of medicine.”

The hospital campus was eventually demolished and redeveloped as a retail/residential/office complex.

Senior Editor/Columnist Mark Hare saluted Genesee’s legacy in a 2007 Democrat and Chronicle story, writing, “As this grand old hospital passes into history, let’s not forget what a grand history it had.”

Alan Morrell is a Rochester-based freelance writer.

This story was originally published in May 2016 as part of the Whatever Happened To series.

