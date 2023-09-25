2001: A Space Odyssey? HAL Was Ahead Of His Time — AI Propels 'Space Planning' Into 2023

From writing marketing copy and computer code to creating logos and graphic design, artificial intelligence (AI) is finding its place in business, and one industry the technology is poised to shake up is commercial real estate.

One of the biggest bottlenecks to completing commercial real estate deals is space planning, a process that can be streamlined using AI. Whether you're designing office spaces, homes or retail stores, AI can help with space planning.

Architects and designers traditionally rely on sketching on tracing paper to create various layout options, but the process is labor-intensive and often demands more problem-solving skills than creative thinking.

But AI algorithms can optimize the layout of a space to maximize its functionality and efficiency, including finding the best placement for furniture, workstations and equipment. It also can be used in conjunction with virtual reality and augmented reality to create virtual walkthroughs of planned spaces.

"In an industry where the last significant technological leap happened over 30 years ago, we are long overdue for the next one," said Leeor Solnik, CEO and co-founder of qbiq. "We are excited to bring one of the most cutting-edge generative AI technologies to the real estate industry for the first time."

The platform's users have experienced a significant boost in deal cycles and deal closing rates, Solnik said.

The qbiq platform is based on multiple layers of technology, including an AI layer that is loaded with architectural planning data and best practices, geometrical optimization engines, parallel cloud computing and a regulation layer. Once users submit their preferences on qbiq's platform, the AI engines generate thousands of alternatives and compare the results within seconds.

When the optimal alternative is finalized, the platform automatically produces high-resolution 3D virtual tours, enabling full visualization of the new space from the inside.

Story continues

Qbiq recently raised $10 million in seed funding from strategic investors, including JLL Spark Global Ventures, 10D, Ocean Azul, Randomforest and M-FUND, to support its rapid growth and deepen its market presence in the U.S.

Qbiq has delivered more than 150 million square feet of AI-designed office space layouts to hundreds of users globally, including some of the biggest names in commercial real estate such as JLL, CBRE, Colliers International, Cresa, Perkins & Will, AECOM and Avison Young.

Demand for planning has tripled every few weeks and the number of users on qbiq's platform has quadrupled since the beginning of the year.

