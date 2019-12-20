Motorola's foldable Razr delayed due to high demand

We hope you weren't too excited about pre-ordering the revamped, foldable Motorola Razr on December 26th. The company announced today that it's slightly delaying the phone's pre-order and launch timing due to significant consumer demand. We don't know when, exactly, you'll be able to secure your Razr, but Motorola says it doesn't "anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline."
It's a bit strange that Moto didn't foresee high demand for the Razr-- perhaps the company thought phone's high $1,500 price would only attract a small portion of consumers . After all, it's running a fairly old mobile Snapdragon 710 CPU, and its cameras and battery capacity pale in comparison to other premium smartphones. But I suppose many people are willing to overlook those flaws to get a sleek, foldable phone that fits into the slimmest of jeans.
Here's Motorola's full statement about the delay:
We would like to share an update on Motorola razr's pre-sale and in-store availability. Below is our official statement regarding the update:
Since its announcement in November, the new motorola razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high, and as a result, has quickly outgrown supply predictions.
Motorola has decided to adjust razr's presale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to razr at launch.
We do not anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline.