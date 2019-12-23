The Morning After: 'Cats' gets a digital effects update

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Ready for a winter break? After today, the newsletter will return on Friday morning while we recharge a bit. I'll be spending some time with the family, binge-watching The Witcher and a Korean remake of Suits on Netflix while getting prepared for CES. One thing I won't do is check out the updated theatrical version of Cats -- I get enough digital patches via Xbox One and PS4. When we return, we'll be ready to step carefully into 2020, which should include some welcome updates for The Morning After (it's the newsletter you're reading right now, remember?).

See you then, and thank you to everyone who has enjoyed these messages this year.

-- Richard



More than expected.Pixel 4 gets improved Face Unlock and other surprise updates

Now the Pixel 4 Feature Drop for December has arrived, owners have noticed a couple of new features Google neglected to mention in its blog post. While Face Unlock still doesn't check to see if your eyes are open, it has been upgraded to get better at recognizing your face over time. Post update, the Pixel 4 also has dual-frequency GNSS for better location tracking and the ability to activate its eSIM on T-Mobile.

Just in case you're not done shopping.Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

After months of thinking, curating, photographing and more thinking, we've come up with a holiday gift guide that covers all the bases (and budgets), from laptops and mobile devices, to toys, to the smart home, to book and media recommendations (only on nerdy subjects, of course). All told, there are more than 150 items in our guide, spanning 13 categories, with advice from 25 of our writers and editors. You know, the people testing and reviewing this stuff all year long.

Theaters can download a new version via satellite or wait for a delivery.'Cats' is getting new special effects while it's still in theaters