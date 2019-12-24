Twitter flaw let a researcher match 17 million phone numbers with users

Yes, it's another Twitter security issue in the space of just a few days. Security researcher Ibrahim Balic told TechCrunch that Twitter's Android app had a flaw that allowed him to match 17 million phone numbers with their respective user accounts. While Twitter's contact upload feature doesn't allow phone number lists in sequential format, Balic discovered that he could generate phone numbers, randomize them and upload them to Twitter to learn who used a given number.

The users were in countries like France, Greece and Turkey, and some of them were politicians and officials. TechCrunch found a senior Israeli politician, for instance.

Balic didn't notify Twitter, but did warn some users directly. Twitter blocked his effort on December 20th and hasn't publicly acknowledged the flaw so far. We've asked Twitter for comment.

This hasn't been Twitter's best year in terms of security. On top of the two most recent flaws, it accidentally shared location data and acknowledged that phone numbers might have been used for ad targeting. While major damage hasn't ensued from these incidents, it's clear Twitter will have to put in some effort if it's going to reassure users.