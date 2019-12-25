The best of Engadget's Big Picture in 2019

I love doing The Big Picture series for Engadget, even though it can take a lot of hunting to find a striking photo with a tech angle. I believe in the idea that, by creating some emotion, dramatic images help us grasp heavy concepts in a way that words alone can't.

Another is that I learn a lot of interesting stuff while researching them. That includes things about art, astronomy, science and even weaving. That information seems to stick in my head as it's indelibly associated with a powerful image.

Many of this year's Big Picture images make interesting statements about the impact of technology on humanity. And although some of the images were created by accident or without artistic intention, they're often full of symbolism and irony like any other works of art. I think a great example of that is the first item on my list.

Can any image convey the folly of rampant consumerism more perfectly than this? The character itself was "a conscious effort to come up with a marketable character," according to its creator. It worked, and the phone was just one of many terrible Garfield products dumped on the public in the '80s. In 1983, a container full of the gaudy phones fell off a ship near Brittany, France and has been disgorging them into the ocean ever since.

A volunteer group finally found the source in a cave near a town called Plouarzel, but the tide makes it impossible to remove them. Just one glance at this juxtaposition of nature and trash tells us everything we need to know about human stupidity (and the '80s).

Lauren Dauphin/NASA Earth Observatory/Landsat/U.S. Geological Survey

Here's what a good image can do: almost every time I think about lithium-ion EV batteries nowadays, this NASA/Landsat/Geological Survey satellite image pops into my head. Before I did the article, I had no idea how lithium was produced. Now I understand that much of it comes from lithium brine in salt flats around the Andes mountains in Chile and neighboring countries.

Since it's taken from the surface (and not underground mines) like fleur de sel , you can clearly see the scale of the operation. It consumes a lot of water, creating conflicts with indigenous people of the region. What's worse, scientists don't know the future impact of such operations. "When people ask me, 'Is the water going to run out?' I tell them, 'The truth is, we don't know," said hydro-geologist Mariana Cervetto.

