Techno-thriller 'Mr. Robot' ends on a mind-melting high

(This article contains spoilers for 'Mr. Robot' season four)

When Mr. Robot debuted in June 2015, it was the show's commitment to authentic hacking that attracted eyeballs. For so long, cybersecurity had been shortchanged on-screen -- an ever-changing field that needed to be simplified, producers thought, for mainstream audiences and dramatic pacing. Mr. Robot was unique in part because it veered in the other direction, embracing the skill and complexity of modern-day hacking and taking time -- exponentially more than the average TV drama, anyway -- to explain the vulnerabilities that were being exploited and the knowledge or leverage it would give each character.

Hacking, though, was never the central theme of the show. Not really.

The final season of Sam Esmail's acclaimed techno-thriller crystalized what fans have long suspected: that the show is, and always was, about the link between hero Elliot Alderson and a bespectacled hacker wearing a frayed Mr. Robot patch on his jacket.

From the jump, it was obvious that Elliot was a complicated hero. The introverted New Yorker would often talk directly to the audience -- calling them a "friend" -- and explain his fractured relationships and Batman-esque vigilante work in long, brooding monologues. Dressed almost exclusively in black, he was a social outcast with the drive and technological ability to crush anyone, from coffee shop owners to conglomerate executive, hiding a criminal or simply immoral second life.

In the first season, the show revealed that Mr. Robot, the leader of a powerful hacker group called Fsociety, was actually part of Elliot's psyche. A mysterious force that could talk with the hero privately or, more alarmingly, send him into a memory-blocking stupor and take control of his body. The puzzling entity looked like Edward Alderson, Elliot's deceased father and the former owner of a computer store called Mr. Robot. In another shocking twist, Elliot discovered -- or rather, remembered -- that fellow Fsociety member Darlene was his sister.

These revelations proved that Elliot was an unreliable narrator. A flawed character that pushed forward by burying, compartmentalizing and occasionally rewriting some of his most painful and important memories.

The middle two seasons explored an internal power struggle and eventual truce between Elliot and Mr. Robot. Through it all, the audience was led to believe that Elliot -- not Mr. Robot or anybody else -- was the one 'true' personality that deserved full control, or at least the deciding vote, in everything his body did day-to-day.

