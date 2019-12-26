The Morning After: Revisiting the incredible 'Mr. Robot' finale

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

And we're back! Hopefully everyone is enjoying the holidays while we continue our year-in-review series of articles looking back at 2019 and forward at what's in store next year.

--Richard

All it takes is one killer app.2020 is VR's make-or-break year

After years of teasing, VR might be ready for the big time. The path from expensive niche for hardcore enthusiasts to mainstream acceptance is getting clearer thanks to the new Oculus Quest and Valve's Half-Life: Alyx game. Devindra Hardawar explains all the reasons VR will be easier to experience in 2020.

The final episode didn't show a single line of code.Techno-thriller 'Mr. Robot' ends on a mind-melting high

After four seasons, the finale of Sam Esmail's groundbreaking show made clear it was about a lot more than just authentically presented hacking.

Welcome back to the bundle.Streaming won't get easier or cheaper

It's not just Netflix, Hulu and Amazon anymore. Disney and Apple have already entered the streaming video ring, while Comcast and AT&T bring new competition next year. Peacock and HBO Max will make the subscription streaming field more crowded than ever, and that's just the start.