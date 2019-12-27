Apple spent 2019 giving us most of what we wanted

There's a quote by Henry Ford that's often wheeled out by Apple kremlinologists who claim to know the company well. It's the infamous line that Ford never asked people what they wanted because all they wanted was "faster horses." The implication is that Apple's designers, locked in their steel and glass monastery, are far better placed to know what we want than we do.

On one hand, Apple can point to several instances where it knew what was coming and acted accordingly. But 2019 felt like the year it walked back on some of its more aggressively questionable decisions. It didn't make apologies, but it seemed to tacitly admit that some of its critics may have had a point. Or, perhaps, that enough of its customers became critics too important to keep ignoring.

Take the MacBook, a laptop that made sense in theory but never really became the machine it seemed destined to be. When it launched, we called it an "expensive novelty" for the select few that valued "portability and screen quality above all else." We said it wasn't for the masses to buy right now, assuming that it would get cheaper and better over time.

There were obvious flaws with that machine, with its weak, passively cooled processor, small battery and single USB-C port. You couldn't charge (or power) the machine while it was plugged in, so you needed an accessory just to do stuff you could easily do on other laptops. Not to mention it was also the "birthplace" of the controversial butterfly keyboard.

The obvious trajectory was to assume the MacBook would follow the journey of the MacBook Air, becoming more useful and less daft with every year. Not to mention get cheaper, taking its rightful place as the sub-$1,000 laptop in Apple's lineup. After all, the Air had barely been updated in years and seemed destined for the scrapheap.

That didn't happen, and for years Apple insisted on keeping this dramatically under-powered machine on sale for far too much money. What prompted it to keep selling such a pup? I can only assume some form of corporate spite -- because the public didn't appreciate how great the MacBook really was.

It was doubly baffling when Apple finally relented and updated the MacBook Air with all the things that would have made the MacBook great. Like an actively cooled CPU and more than one USB-C port so you didn't need a hub to do every single damn thing. But adding the MacBook Air alongside the MacBook did have the unfortunate result of wrecking Apple's laptop lineup.

And then, this summer, it killed off the MacBook, without much fanfare and with a customary lack of sentimentality. Suddenly, there was logic to its laptop line, and the sub-$1,000 option is now the domain of the pro-level iPads, a machine for folks who really do value portability. Apple must have listened to its critics, dumping a product that wasn't popular in favor of bringing back one that seems everyone's go-to purchase.

