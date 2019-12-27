Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy

If you were lucky enough to get an iPad Pro this Christmas and want to use your new Apple tablet to its fullest, both Amazon and Best Buy have discounted the second-generation Apple Pencil by $30, making it $99. According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, $99 is the cheapest Amazon has sold the stylus for. With how infrequently Apple products go on sale, now is the time to buy the accessory if you want it and have the cash to spare.

Besides a much-improved design and a new touch-sensitive area, the best feature of the new Apple Pencil is that it can magnetically attach to the iPad Pro, making pairing and charging the accessory much easier. We thought the updated Apple Pencil was one of the highlights of the iPad Pro when we reviewed it last year.

Just keep in mind that it only works with the 2018 iPad Pro. If you own an older iPad Pro, a new iPad Air or iPad mini, you'll need to buy the first-generation model. That's the one you have to charge by awkwardly plugging it into the Lightning port of your iPad.

Buy Pencil (2nd generation) on Amazon - $99