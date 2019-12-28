2019 wasn't the year of foldables we were promised

We weren't far into this year when the trend pieces arrived. "2019 is going to be the year of the bendy phone," one read. Another declared that "2019 is shaping up to be the year of the foldable smartphone," or, at least it did before someone quietly edited it within a few hours. Hell, I'm probably guilty of this too. In our defense, that was because for a while there, it really did seem like this was the year foldable phones would become devices worth splurging on.

Yeah, about that: oops. While it's true that 2019 saw the release of a few foldable smartphones, those launches weren't the triumphs some of us expected at the beginning of the year. One of them hardly made a splash at all. Another was marred by dismal early reviews. Others saw significant delays, due partly to -- what else? -- that disastrous review process. Considering the time and resources companies have poured into these first-generation devices, it's probably safe to assume their work on foldables won't slow down any time soon.

Still, now that they have the luxury of looking back at 2019, every startup and corporate titan trying to nail foldables should learn from the devices that fell short early on. To help, we've taken a look at this year in foldable phones and sussed out some of the important lessons these companies -- and plenty of others -- should bear in mind. After all, the foldable age is still young, and there's plenty of work left to do.

Eric Chan/Engadget

Royole

A few weeks before CES 2019 began, a curious email landed in my inbox posing a curious question: Would we like to see the world's first commercially available foldable smartphone? Why yes. Yes, we would.

That phone wound up being the Flexpai, the brainchild of a largely unknown Chinese display manufacturer called Royole. The Flexpai was meant to be the company's coming-out party, CEO Bill Liu told me on the CES show floor, one day before it was packed to the brim with journalists and curious onlookers. Royole had been making displays for years and had been trying to figure out new ways to squeeze its line of flexible OLED panels into more gadgets. Building a smartphone is no small undertaking, especially for a group of people who have never tried before, but Liu insisted that once his company started producing smartphones, it had no intention of stopping.

Fast forward 12 months and Royole doesn't seem to have done a whole lot. No one has really talked about the Flexpai since last CES, and while the company will attend this year's show, it's been pretty quiet so far about its plans. Executives also wouldn't confirm how many devices it's sold in China or abroad, which I suppose makes sense. The market for a foldable phone is niche enough as it is; the market for a foldable phone from a company with no track record in smartphone design has to be even smaller. And let's not forget that the Flexpai itself was... janky, shall we say. It worked, sure, but it was lacking in charm and its odd dimensions meant that even if people did buy one, squeezing a FlexPai into their pockets would be close to impossible.

With all that said, Royole still appears to be churning out these phones. Need proof? Just look at this foldable phone, currently being hawked by Pablo Escobar's brother. It's a Flexpai with a bad paint job and a surprisingly reasonable price. Kudos to Royole for landing a customer, I guess, but the momentum the company seemed to have going into 2019 has all but disappeared.