The 10-year challenge: Video game edition

The 10-year challenge swept social media in January, with people posting images of themselves from 2009 and 2019, usually accompanied by a cute remark about things being the same yet totally different. It's a fun, heartwarming way to train machine learning algorithms in facial recognition.

It's also not just for humans. Video game companies may not get crow's feet and white hair, but they age just the same. In 2009, Nintendo's Wii was handily outselling the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Left 4 Dead 2 had just come out, and Best Music Game was a category at the Spike Video Game Awards. A decade later, the Nintendo Switch is outselling the Xbox One and PS4, Valve just revealed a new Half-Life game and Grimes shared the stage with CHVRCHES and Green Day at The Game Awards. Everything is the same; everything is different.

Video game companies have evolved alongside their customers, and the 10-year-challenge provides a clean opportunity to look back and compare where they've been with where they stand today. Welcome to #2009vs2019, the video game edition.

Microsoft

Top product in 2009: Xbox 360 Elite

Top product in 2019: Xbox One X

Progress report: As the two main console manufacturers, Microsoft and Sony have traditionally set the pace of evolution in the industry, but that's changing today with new cloud-gaming challengers, like Google. Microsoft is the only major video game name with the infrastructure to truly compete with Google in the streaming era, and the company is slowly, cautiously rolling out its own service, xCloud. While Google is already talking about 8K streams, Microsoft isn't overpromising anything, and this caution may stem from the rapid rise and fall of OnLive, which made its debut in 2009 and was effectively dead by 2012.

Back in 2009, Microsoft focused on hardware upgrades and accessories, like the Kinect motion-sensing camera. In 2019, software is king, and Microsoft offers a monthly game-download subscription service, plus it's purchased a slew of studios to create exclusive titles for the Xbox Series X, xCloud and beyond.

Sony

Top product in 2009: PlayStation 3 Slim

Top product in 2019: PlayStation 4 Pro

Progress report: Sony and Microsoft seem to alternate making huge marketing mistakes with new console releases, and at the start of the seventh console generation, it was Sony's turn. The PS3 was overpriced in many people's minds, and Sony played catch-up throughout the 2010s. The company redeemed its image with the smooth launch of the PS4, and it's been riding that wave for the past six years.