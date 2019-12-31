How home assistants ruined us, an explanation

Our situation became clear when my friend ran through Trader Joe's screaming "ALEXA WHAT TIME IS IT?" This wasn't a cringey mockumentary comedy segment. It's the way we live now. I'm certain San Francisco's sea of terrified Postmates and Prime delivery runners parted for her, trampling an Instacart personal shopper already wallowing in the misfortune of crawling along the baked goods aisle, feeling blindly under tortillas for lost earbuds. Everyone wondering if they should yell at Google or Siri to call 911. Several cameras are trained on everyone, of course, to memorialize and broadcast these special moments forever.

Understandably, everyone is doing their introspection right now; their year- and decade-end summaries of what was most dreadful in tech, and what lead to this mess we're all in. I can assure you that one of the key factors is what we have come to call The Internet of Shit and how we've embraced it.

This was the decade technology broke us. The products saturating our lives are released in the worst, most broken, untested, and often dangerously flawed forms imaginable. Think Skynet, but a dumbass. Terminator, controlled by Shitnet. We've seen the films, we know the dystopian warnings. It enslaved us as a species anyway. We cannot escape. Because Siri can't understand our pleas to unlock the door, the getaway vehicle won't start until it reboots, you can't even run away because your shoes are bricked from a bad update.

my friend's 2 y/o thinks Alexa is omnipresent -- she asks it to change the song or turn off the music even when they're out at a restaurant. and now i'm wondering if smart speakers have totally killed off imaginary friends bc why dream one up if Alexa or Siri literally talk back — 🅐🅩🅛 (@aaronzlewis) November 27, 2019

Just five years ago, Amazon told people it would be really cool if they could kindly put microphones in their homes with its release of the Echo (Alexa, 2014). This was after Samsung fired the starting gun to stick chips in everything with its SmartThings platform (2012). Google and Apple had already tricked us into carrying and depending upon their tracking and surveillance devices perversely called "smartphones." So naturally, both companies joined the connected home data collection gold rush with Google Home (2016) and Apple HomePod (2018).

Of course, each has its own standards and none will work with each other (yet). Some won't even work with themselves.

Anyway, the gold rush to stick a chip in everything and put spyware in people's homes coincided with a lot of things, but namely increased awareness around surveillance, digital privacy, hacking, security, and the looming threat of a data-harvesting-advertising IoT apocalypse. A lot of people wondered how secure and private all these smart things were. Turns out, not at all! "The problems researchers identified were the kinds of things we in the security industry were writing about 10 or 15 years ago," app security company Veracode cautioned in 2013. "A lack of basic authentication requirements to access administrative interfaces, open ports that leave the devices discoverable to internet scans, no privilege separation for user accounts and hard-coded passwords."

who is he pic.twitter.com/9o7zMuR5SR — Internet of Shit (@internetofshit) December 22, 2019

Like a drunk, dementia-addled billionaire bull in a china shop, each of the major players unfailingly rushed every dumb smart thing into our lives, consequences be damned.

They spied on us. This April, news came out that Amazon Alexa is "trained" by humans who listen to audio from users' homes and offices without their knowledge. No one knew this — nor did users realize that all the home assistants do this. The story continued this month in "Silicon Valley Is Listening to Your Most Intimate Moments" — one reporter working on the story commented that "The contractors listening to voices were all horrified, and saw an obvious violation," while "the companies were all surprised by the discomfort."

They tricked us. In February, users found out the hard way that Google slipped a microphone into its Nest Guard product. The company told press it "forgot" to tell people who bought the device and installed it in their homes. Can you imagine being one of the most powerful companies in the world with elite-educated staff, and forgetting something this serious? Nope, I can't either. Who do they think they are, Facebook? Well, woe to those who put a Nest Guard in their bedrooms thinking it was safe for truly private "no microphone" spaces.