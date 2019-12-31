The Morning After: Google's Pixel 3a changed the game in 2019

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
It's New Year's Eve! I'm knee-deep in CES preparation, but there should be time to pause and celebrate flipping over two digits in the year column later on tonight. Hopefully, 2020 finds you well -- or at least better than this Tesla driver, who crashed while recording his car driving with Autopilot at 75MPH in the rain -- and if it doesn't, then this is a great time to start making better choices. The Morning After will take tomorrow off, but we'll be back strong on January 2nd to get things moving on the way to Las Vegas.
-- Richard
The Pixel 3a was a turning point for affordable smartphones
You could buy a great budget phone before the Pixel 3a, but more affordable devices used to mean some kind of compromise.
The 10-year challenge: Video game edition
A decade is a long time in gaming, and Jessica Conditt is ready to run down how all the major players have changed their positions since 2009. Take Activision, for example. In 2009, its top product was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and in 2019, its top product was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Wait...
Samsung may unveil a true 'zero bezel' TV
So how will Samsung fight back against OLED next? According to a pre-CES rumor, we may see a "zero-bezel TV." Even before the rumor, it seemed like a decent bet, since Samsung announced a CPU made for bezel-less 8K TVs last year -- and also trademarked "Zero Bezel."
What's on TV this week: 'Doctor Who,' 'The Circle' and 'Dracula'
Need something to watch to kick off the New Year? Besides the Twilight Zone marathon on Syfy, Netflix is kicking off a US version of a social network-like reality TV show and dropping in a new Dracula TV series. Otherwise, Jodie Whittaker is returning for a new season as The Doctor with two Doctor Who episodes premiering this week, and Amazon Prime has a comedy special starring Ilana Glazer.
WhatsApp is ending support for iOS 8, Android 4.0 and Windows Phone
That old phone in your drawer won't be able to run WhatsApp after today.
But wait, there's more...
- Wyze leaks personal data for 2.4 million security camera users
- SpaceX video shows a simulated Crew Dragon mission to the ISS
- 'The Witcher 3' is now more popular on Steam than it was at launch
- Uber and Postmates sue California over its AB5 gig worker law
- Sonos weakly defends bricking older devices in exchange for discounted upgrades
- The Mustang Mach-E's extended range battery is a popular option
- 'Uncharted' movie loses yet another director
