Klipsch’s next true wireless earbuds will include AI and gesture controls

For the second year in a row, Klipsch is introducing new true wireless earbuds at CES. Last year, it offered the first glimpse of its T5 True Wireless earbuds. Now, the company is expanding its lineup with three more true wireless models.

The Klipsch T10 True Wireless and T5 True Wireless ANC smart earphones both include AI, gesture controls and active noise cancellation. Though, the details about the AI are limited. All we know is that these have "a built-in operating system with embedded artificial intelligence." The T10 are smaller than most true wireless earbuds, but that comes at a price. When they're available in fall 2020, they'll be listed at $649. The T5 True Wireless ANC will also be available in fall 2020, but they'll cost significantly less: $299.

Klipsch is also developing a sport version of the T5. The company says the "rugged earphones" and their case are dust- and water-tight. They have an IP67 rating, and the case offers both moisture removal and wireless charging. They come with three sizes of no-budge ear wings, and when they arrive in summer 2020, they'll be priced at $229.

Klipsch has been in the audio gear business since 1946, and it has consistently produced high-quality products. While its first true wireless earbuds, the original T5 True Wireless offer great quality, we were a little disappointed with their fit. Klipsch says the second generation, the T5 II True Wireless earphones, addresses those comfort qualms with a new earbud and nozzle design. There's also a new Bluetooth antenna, but the battery life (24 hours with the case) remains the same. The T5 II is slated to arrive in summer 2020 and will cost $199.

All of the earbuds will work with the new Klipsch Connect App, which allows users to personalize EQ settings, download updates, monitor battery levels and contact customer support. The app, which was still in development when we reviewed the original T5 True Wireless, is now available.