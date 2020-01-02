LG's new rollable OLED TV unfurls from the ceiling

Last year at CES, LG Display was all about the Signature Series OLED TV R, a 65-inch television that rolls up from a brushed aluminum base. At CES 2020, LG will unveil the latest iteration of its rollable TV line, a 65-inch, UHD OLED display that rolls down from the ceiling (though hopefully not only brushed aluminum ones). LG says the screen "can be pulled down when desired and rolled up when not in use," maximizing space.

This small change wasn't as simple as flipping a roll-up TV upside-down. LG Director of New Product Development Tim Alessi told CNET last January, "The first model of rollable OLED was designed to roll up only. Even if a professional were to figure out a way to hang it from the ceiling, there is no mechanism to re-orient the picture, so it would appear upside down. It's also likely that mounting it from an 8-foot ceiling would result in the panel being too high for comfortable viewing anyway."

There are no specifics yet regarding how LG has resolved the ceiling-height issue, but things should become clear at CES 2020 next week.

LG is bringing a handful of other new displays to the show, including three designed specifically for flight: a series of 55-inch OLED video walls for airplane cabins; a 55-inch Full HD Transparent OLED display that acts as an aisle partition and screen; and a 65-inch UHD Bendable OLED screen that's flexible at both ends, designed specifically for first class.

LG airplane displays for CES 2020 More

For more grounded consumers, there's the 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED display with an 11.2 channel system, and the 77-inch UHD Film Cinematic Sound and Wallpaper OLED with a wafer-thin screen. The sound systems are embedded into both of these displays. In automotive tech, LG will show off its Plastic OLED displays in a variety of sizes. And finally, for commercial spaces, there are LG's interactive in-TOUCH displays, including an 86-inch LCD screen that acts as an electronic whiteboard, with the ability to read four pens simultaneously.

LG previously revealed a few non-display gadgets it'll bring to CES 2020, including an indoor vegetable cultivator and AI-driven soundbars.