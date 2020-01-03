Boss’ guitar amp headphones are clever but pricey

There are very few objective truths out there that everyone can seem to agree on. But one of them is most certainly the fact that playing guitar through headphones sucks. Whether you're using a dedicated headphone amp (which often look like relics from the 1980s) or just plugging your trusty over-ears into a tube amp that would wake the neighbors even at the lowest settings, the experience is underwhelming at best. A number of companies have tried different things to try to improve the situation, but Boss' Waza Air are probably the most novel I've seen. For one, this is the first time I know of that a company built a guitar amp directly into a set of headphones. And secondly, the Waza Air includes some pretty unique features that make it feel more like you're listening to an actual amp in a room, rather than just blasting a raw guitar signal into your ears.

At its core, the Waza Air is basically a wearable version of the beloved Katana amp. There's five amp models built-in plus over 50 effects all pulled from the Katana lineup. There's two parts in the package: the headphones and a wireless transmitter that you plug into your guitar. (Or any other instrument with an audio out jack.) And both the headphones and the transmitter have built-in rechargeable batteries. Which means you'll have everything you need to play, including a huge selection of virtual effects pedals, right out of the box without the need for cables.

If you're familiar with the Katana lineup (which I've whole-heartedly endorsed before) then you know what to expect here. The amp simulations sound great and the effects are based on classic Boss stomp boxes. When stuffed inside a $230 50-watt amp, it's the best bargain in tone town. It is, however a little different when inside a pair of $400 headphones. The amps and effects still sound solid, but having them pumping directly into your ears certainly draws attention to some of the weaker elements of the digital modeling. And the price difference cuts into the bang-for-the-buck equation. Still, it's hard to argue with the flexibility afforded here. Through the Boss Tone Studio app you can combine up to three different effects at a time, tweak your EQ and select your amp of choice.

Of course, the big draw here is that the Waza Air is supposed to simulate playing through a real amp in a room. The effect relies on two main ingredients: reverb and positional audio. The reverb effect isn't that unique, and others have tried it. The goal is to try and recreate the natural ambience and presence of sound waves bouncing around a room. At it's best the effect is subtle and the Waza Air do a decent enough job of giving the illusion that the guitar amp isn't just blasting directly into your ear drums. Meanwhile the positional audio tries to place amp in a specific place inside the virtual room, using some algorithmic tricks.

