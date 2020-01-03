CES 2020: What to expect

We're only a few days into 2020, but we're already busy getting ready for the Consumer Electronics Show. The annual event for all things tech kicks off in Las Vegas next week, and we'll be there to check it all out. Here's a sneak peek at what to expect.

Screens of all shapes and sizes

Samsung More

It wouldn't be CES without being surrounded by a plethora of screens, and 2020 looks to be no different. Like in years past, expect there to be bigger and better TV screens on display (no pun intended). Take 8K, for example. No one really needs an 8K television (considering the absolute dearth of 8K media out there), but that won't stop manufacturers from churning them out. Remember Samsung's ridiculous 292-inch 8K The Wall TV? We'd be seriously disappointed if we don't see even more extravagances like that next week.

Aside from that, we'll likely see improved OLED panels, plus a bigger push toward MicroLED adoption. (MicroLED screens supposedly pack in the same brightness and color as OLED panels, but with greater longevity.) And in case normal TVs are just too boring for you, expect stylish sets from all the big companies. Samsung gave us a sneak peek at a zero-bezel TV, for example, and LG has already teased a rollable OLED concept that unfurls from the ceiling.

Of course, CES will feature smaller screens too -- especially in the form of laptops and phones. Even though 2019 was a bust for the foldable display trend -- the Samsung's Galaxy Fold wasn't exactly a smash hit -- we definitely expect to see more companies showing off their own takes on flexible displays, not just in phones, but laptops too. We also won't be surprised if we see more devices with dual screens, too. Perhaps we'll get to see a final version of Intel's dual-screen gaming prototype we saw last year.

Transportation tech

Fiat Chrysler More

Even though CES is ostensibly a tech show, cars have been taking up more and more floor space in the past few years. At CES 2020, expect to see even more concept vehicles that show off the latest in artificial intelligence, autonomous driving tech and EV innovations. A few companies have already teased what they're going to show: Aston Martin will have a three-video-feed rearview mirror, Fiat Chrysler touts an all-digital cabin concept, Honda will demonstrate its AI assistant, and Jeep is planning to reveal its first-ever fleet of plug-in hybrids.

Story continues