D-Link brings AI-powered person detection to its home security cameras

Ahead of CES, D-Link is bringing new features to its home security cameras. Today, the company announced that its devices can now detect people and breaking glass. The added capabilities are powered by AI that runs on the edge, and D-Link says it's able to provide faster, more accurate results than it would with cloud-powered AI.

D-Link is also introducing two new cameras. The outdoor model ($119.99) includes a spotlight and siren that can be triggered when motion is detected. While you'll be able to preview the camera at CES, it won't arrive until the third quarter of 2020. The indoor model ($99.99) should arrive in the second quarter of 2020. It will offer panning to give full 360-degree views of any room and motion tracking. Both cameras include two-way audio.

With the new cameras, customers can choose from a few different storage options. ONVIF Profile S will allow custom storage and streaming to personal NAS devices. D-Link is offering more built-in microSD storage, up to 256 GB, as well as its existing free and paid cloud storage plans. All options will work with the mydlink app, which allows users to view live and saved video.