The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite are cheaper takes on Samsung's flagships

As expected, ahead of CES Samsung has announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, two more affordable takes on the company's 2019 flagships. Both devices feature 6.7-inch bezel-less AMOLED display with a cutout for a 32-megapixel selfie camera. As a result, the S10 Lite features a bigger display than either the S10 or S10+, which had 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch displays respectively. Additionally, unlike the S10 series, the front-camera notch is at the top center of the screen, instead of to the right-hand side.

They also include triple main camera arrays, though they differ in the types of lenses they offer. The S10 Lite includes a 48-megapixel wide-angle, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The Note 10, meanwhile, features a 12-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. In another design change from Samsung's earlier models, both the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have square camera bumps, instead of the horizontal ones of their predecessors.

One area where the two phones differ is that they feature different processors. Samsung hasn't said the exact model of chip that's in each phone, but the S10 Lite includes a 7-nanometer octa-core processor, while the Note 10 Lite features a 10-nanometer octa-core chip. The fact the Note 10's processor is a 10-nanometer chip suggests its an older design than the S10's. Depending on the market and operator, the phones will include either 6GB or 8GB RAM to support their processors. They'll also include large 4,500mAh capacity batteries, with support for USB-C fast-charging.

Samsung will sell the S10 Lite in three colors -- "Prism White," "Prism Black" and "Prism Blue." The Note 10 Lite will be available in three colors, as well: "Aura Glow," "Aura Black" and "Aura Red."

Samsung hasn't said when either the Galaxy S10 Lite or Note 10 Lite will be available yet, nor how much they'll cost. Despite today's announcement, there's still a lot about these phones we don't know, which why we'll be digging into them at CES.

Developing...