Lenovo teams with Ducati on a racing-inspired Windows 10 laptop

It used to be that you'd have to hunch around coffee shops in your racing leathers to show off that, yeah, you ride a motorcycle and it's pretty sweet. Fortunately for you, those days have come to an end, thanks to a collaboration between Lenovo and Ducati. The unlikely pair has teamed up to develop a limited-edition Windows 10 laptop: the Ducati 5. Now you simply have to pull out your laptop to let everyone know you're insufferable.

But this laptop is more than your run-of-the-mill workbook with some motorcycle branding splashed across the lid (though it does have that too).

"The colors chosen for the notebook come from one of the Panigale street bikes, but it's the naked frame structure of the Ducati Monster that surrounds our bottom air intake vent," Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group's Vice President of Design, Brian Leonard, explained in a statement. "Sports exhausts on Ducati bikes have a hexagon 'honeycomb' shape vs. the circular hole shape customary to our air vents so we customized them to match. We added a pop of red inside the power well for a more punch-up look under the hinge. Fans will spot the special stitching pattern on the sleeve that matches the detailing on Ducati's bike seats."

With a production run of just 12,000 units, the Ducati 5 is clearly a niche product, with its design being the key selling point. The specs themselves are mostly unremarkable. The laptop features a 14-inch HD display able to produce up to 300 nits of brightness, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, WiFi 6 connectivity, a full terabyte of SSD hard drive space, and multiple USB-C ports. It will also log you in quickly thanks to an integrated fingerprint reader and Windows Hello functionality. The Ducati 5 weighs just under 3.5 pounds and will retail for €899.00 (about $1,000) when it hits select markets in April.