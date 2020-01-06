LG's 2020 TVs: Massive 8K screens and the first 48-inch 4K OLED

Prior to LG's CES 2020 press conference this morning, the company already revealed a slew of "Real 8K" televisions on the way, and announced that the rollable 4K OLED TV we saw at last year's show is ready to go on sale later this year. Both of those were present in its demo site, and looked impressive. 8K is sharp on LCD "NanoCell" screens, but the 8K OLED really popped, even if it was only playing demo content and hard to compare directly to what we've seen before from 4K OLED screens. Meanwhile, the rollable screen LG is planning on selling still only rolls one way, and won't have some of the features other new TVs have (like ATSC 3.0 compatibility to receive 4K via antenna) when it finally ships.

Of course, those aren't the only TVs that LG will put on the market in 2020, and now the company is ready to talk about more of the lineup.

LG 48-inch OLED G-Sync Gaming More

One of the most interesting models in the line is notable because it's small: the new 48-inch 4K OLED shown above demonstrating its chops at PC gaming. If your problem with previous models was that they were too big (or perhaps too expensive) it could be a good way to fix that issue. Plus, with 4K resolution at that size, LG says its pixel density is similar to a 96-inch 8K TV. If you're willing to sit close up, then this is the one for you.

LG OLED GX More

LG is also expanding its lineup with a new GX Gallery Series (above) of screens that provide an alternative to the ultrathin wallpaper OLED TVs it's been selling for a few years. Those paper-thin screens (dubbed WX for 2020) shift all of their processing and inputs to an external box that has to sit close, so mounting them can be a bit complicated. The GX model is just 20mm thick, so it can still hang flat on your wall like a picture frame, but without the add-on box. Everything is behind the TV, while a specially-designed indent provides space for a wall-mount without leaving any noticeable gap. The GX-Series will be available this year in 55-, 65- and 77-inch versions.

New features for 2020 include Dolby Vision IQ support on the OLED screens, that apparently expands on the already impressive implementation of Dolby Vision HDR by intelligently adjusting settings to take into account the lighting in the room. That way you still get to see things the way they were mastered, whether you're watching in a bright room or a darkened home theater.

