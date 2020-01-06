Sennheiser's latest over-ear wireless headphones offer affordable ANC

Don't panic if you want wireless over-ear Sennheiser headphones but can't stomach the $400 for the Momentum Wireless -- there are more affordable options. The audio veteran just unveiled the HD 350BT and noise-cancelling HD 450BT (pictured), two Bluetooth 5.0 models that replace the earlier 4.40BT and 4.50BTNC. They both offer up to 30 hours of listening, fast charging over USB-C and a dedicated voice assistant button, but they cost roughly half as much or less. You're looking at $130 for the 350BT, and $220 for its ANC-equipped counterpart.

The two can handle AAC and AptX (including its Low Latency variant), and a Smart Control app can tweak the sound to your liking for podcasts or other listening.

Sennheiser ships the 350BT first, in mid-January, while the 450BT arrives in mid-February. We wouldn't bet on either sounding as good as the Momentum, but the lower prices make them considerably easier to justify if you're looking for reasonably good wireless audio from a recognizable brand.