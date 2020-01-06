Watch Intel’s CES 2020 event here at 7PM ET

We're less than an hour away from the start of Intel's CES 2020 keynote. And while it'll probably be hard for the company to match its Project Athena teaser from last year, there are still announcements to look forward to.

At the event, we'll likely hear additional details about Intel's latest Next Unit of Computing (NUC) device, Ghost Canyon. The small computer (pictured above) is large enough to include both a full-sized desktop GPU and Core i9 processor. Speaking of CPUs, we'll also probably hear more details about the company's upcoming 10th-generation Core i7 H-series processors, which Intel says will pass the 5GHz barrier. Additionally, there will likely be a lot said about artificial intelligence and how Intel is integrating the tech into its cloud and edge computing products. The stream, which you can tune into here, will start at 4PM PT/7PM ET and last approximately 45 minutes.