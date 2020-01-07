The Morning After: Dell's Concept UFO is like a Switch for PC gaming

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

If you'd told us a few months ago that Dell would try its hand at a portable gaming PC, I'd have called you a dirty rotten liar. But CES seems to bring out the worst in all of us. In Dell's case, it's the Concept UFO, an 8-inch gaming PC with detachable controllers. It's as if Dell took a look at the Switch and immediately thought it could out-do Nintendo. Instead, the Concept UFO is more like the infamous "Homer" car from The Simpsons -- a bloated monstrosity that might not appeal to anyone.

Of course, it's still just a concept, so there's plenty of room for improvement before Dell actually decides to sell a portable PC. But as it stands, the Concept UFO is bulky to hold, and its controllers feel awkward in almost every way. Oh yah, and underneath Dell's simplistic interface, it's just a tiny Windows 10 PC. Perhaps in a few years, though, when Intel's graphics are beefier, or AMD manages to create usable mobile hardware, Dell could fashion this concept into something we'd actually want to buy.

-- Devindra

Surprise!Sony's big CES surprise was an electric car

Sony unveiled an electric car at CES Monday. It's the first prototype vehicle under Sony's new mobility efforts, called the Vision-S initiative, and based on what the tech giant said during its press event, it was built to showcase the automotive technologies it has developed over recent years. Sony teamed up with a number of companies, such as Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA and Qualcomm, to create the prototype sedan.

It's loaded with 33 sensors, including ones that enable Level 2 autonomous driving. Inside, the prototype has 360 Reality Audio tech, widescreen displays and more. The company didn't reveal everything about Vision-S during the press event, but we should get an even closer look later this week.

The new TVs include Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and HGiG.LG's 2020 TVs: Massive 8K screens and the first 48-inch 4K OLED

Samsung, yesterday. LG, today. The company revealed some huge 8K screens, up to an 88-inch model, and a notable smaller addition: a 48-inch 4K OLED with gaming in mind. If your problem with previous models was that they were too big (or perhaps too expensive), the smaller model could be a good way to fix that issue. Plus, with 4K resolution at that size, LG says its pixel density is similar to a 96-inch 8K TV.