Wacom's $400 One puts pen displays within reach of budding artists

You've had fairly limited options if you wanted a Wacom tablet for relatively little cash -- either buy a standard drawing surface and look at a separate display, or pay a premium for a Cintiq pen display. There might just be a happy middle ground, though. The company has introduced a Wacom One display that lets you draw directly on a screen for $400 -- still not trivial, but better than the $650-plus you had to pay before. The 13-inch, 1080p display isn't the most accurate with 72 percent of the NTSC color gamut (its 26ms response time doesn't help either), but you can still use the battery-free pen to sketch with 4,096 pressure levels and a tilt of up to 60 degrees. It's also relatively portable, with foldable legs that help you set up shop wherever you'd care to create.

The tablet works with Macs, Windows PCs and "certain" Android devices (most recent Samsung and Huawei flagships from the Galaxy S8 and P20 Pro onward). Wacom also supplies apps like the long-serving Bamboo Paper as well as six months of Celsys' Clip Studio Paint Pro.

The One is available this month. This probably won't satisfy professional artists who want an expansive and highly responsive canvas. However, they're not really the target audience here. This is more for casual artists who'd rather not buy a separate mobile tablet like the iPad (but don't want to pay significantly more), or even people who want an edge in drawing games like parts of the Jackbox Party Pack series and Skribbl.io.