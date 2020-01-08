Canon's ultimate photo camera is also a video powerhouse

All the current camera hype may be around mirrorless cameras, but Canon is determined to prove DSLRs aren't dead. With the new 1DX MIII, Canon has created what might be not only the best photo camera for sports, news and wildlife, but also an exceptional video camera.

First things, this is a giant DLSR. If you're used to nice compact mirrorless cameras, a pro camera like the 1DX or Nikon D5 feels enormous. For one, with its second grip (complete with control wheels), and a shutter built so you can swap to portrait orientation, the camera's body is almost square.

Canon 1DX MIII More

The bulk isn't without purpose, though. The 1DX series is built with durability, reliability, accuracy and speed in mind. The 20.1-megapixel sensor isn't winning any resolution contests, but this modest number helps it deliver a blistering 16fps shooting speed through the viewfinder. The experience of actually using that fast of a burst though is a little unsettling -- the camera sounds like a jackhammer and shook in my hands while I rattled through a hundred or more images. But, the speed is astounding. If you lock the mirror up and frame through the rear LCD instead, you can get a totally silent 20fps. This feels unnatural for entirely the opposite reason: the camera stays dead quiet, the only indication it's actually working the ballooning on-screen capture count.

With the mirror up or down, even at these speeds the 1DX MIII is still capable of autofocus tracking. In my brief time with the camera, the focus system was seriously impressive, locking on to faces or objects and following them through the scene, even when they were briefly obscured by foreground objects or people walking through my shot. This mode works equally well in video, letting you follow a subject or even circle them while maintaining perfect focus.

Canon 1DX MIII More

The system is also intuitive to control. The camera's "Autofocus on" button, which engages the focus, is also a touch pad, and can be used to shift the focal point around the screen. This is similar to the touch bar on Canon's EOS R camera, with the main difference being that I didn't immediately hate it and the camera the first time I tried to use it. As opposed to that cursed bit of UI, the touch surface here felt intuitive: a small thumb slide moved the focal point where I wanted it, and a click engaged the focus motor.

Story continues