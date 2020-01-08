Quibi's secret weapon: Videos that work in portrait and landscape mode

What the heck is Quibi? That's the question I've been asking myself over the past year, as the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded streaming video company steadily amassed a whopping one billion dollars in funding. We've seen notable names like Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro signing up to make very short shows (up to 10 minutes) for the service, even though it didn't sound very different from other similar offerings (RIP Go90). What did all of Quibi's supporters know that we didn't?

Today at the company's CES keynote, we finally learned about its killer feature: Turnstyle, a patent-pending technology that lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape viewing modes, all the while keeping what matters in frame. Every Quibi show plays both formats at once, using their audio track to keep them in sync. Of course, this isn't just a tech solution: The artists also have to keep the framing of both viewing modes in mind. But according to Katzenberg, that's also a challenge many of the creators have embraced.

"We've now created a very detailed playbook, if you will, based on this first year of some of the best filmmakers," Katzenberg said in an interview with Engadget, describing Quibi's first batch of directors like Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) and Catherine Hardwick (Twilight). "They were sort of the pioneers that not only showed us the way, but showed themselves the way. It's a pretty phenomenal discovery process, and the learning curve is fast."

Basically, Turnstyle means you won't ever see black bars around Quibi shows, no matter how you hold your phone. That's a huge step up from every other mobile video solution today -- if you're watching a widescreen movie, you're forced to go landscape. And if you're a Snapchat addict, you're mostly stuck with portrait. While Turnstyle might sound superfluous at first, it was a revelation the first time I saw it. As I watched Tom Conrad, Quibi's chief product officer (and the founder of Pandora), effortlessly jump between portrait and landscape modes, I thought to myself, "Why hasn't anyone done this before?"

Quibi creators can also use the different orientations for interactivity. While watching a brief clip from the thriller Wireless, Conrad viewed it traditionally in landscape mode -- but when he flipped over to portrait, Quibi switched over to the main character's iPhone screen, where I watched him flip through texts, Instagram and Snapchat messages. It's a bit like the multi-angle feature from early DVDs, crossed with the screen-based narrative of a movie like Searching or Unfriended. Switching between the different modes can help you engage more with the narrative.

