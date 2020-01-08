The Morning After: Apple's return to CES

The more data leaks that occur, the more likely Apple is to talk about how great its privacy practices are. And the company's triumphant return to CES -- Apple's last official outing was in 1992 -- was a predictable touting of its security chops.

The company's senior director for global privacy, Jane Horvath, was part of a roundtable discussion with other privacy experts from the FTC, Facebook and Procter & Gamble. And even though the past year has seen a couple of skirmishes over privacy -- Apple vs Facebook, Facebook vs the FTC -- everyone stuck to their lines.

Apple talked up its privacy practices. Facebook strenuously tried to make the same case. Rebecca Slaughter, the FTC commissioner, reminded us all we have no idea where our data ends up. Hopefully that won't still be the case 28 years from now when Apple chooses to turn up again.

-Chris

The company's kooky camera glass will even help when taking photos.OnePlus's Concept One phone offers a cure for the common camera hump

The OnePlus Concept One is beautiful, clad in the same papaya-hued leather McLaren uses in some of its supercars. It's powerful, too. But the major feature here is an incredibly thin slice of a material called electrochromic glass over the phone's rear cameras, which turns opaque and transparent when voltage is applied to it. This is hardly new technology; the Concept One relies on the same sort of tech that makes those really cool airplane windows work. Getting it to work on a smartphone scale is still quite a feat, though. Chris Velazco took a look.

It's also meant for military and employee training.This massive 8K VR headset was built for NASA

VRgineers has been making VR headsets for years, but for 2020, it has unveiled the XTAL, which comes with a whopping 8K resolution, providing it with what's meant to be a crystal clear VR image. Because of the size of the thing, it offers a 180-degree field of view in virtual reality. It's not for Half Life, though. This is for enterprise applications, such as employee safety training. Older versions of the XTAL are already in use at the Department of Defense, the US Navy and NASA, and this new version will cost $8,000.

It transfers data at a super-fast 20Gbps.

SanDisk unveils a portable 8TB SSD prototype