Apple will replace some faulty iPhone XS battery cases for free

If you have an Apple smart battery case that's no longer working correctly, don't toss it yet: Apple might replace it free of charge. The tech giant has launched a replacement program for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR battery cases manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. In particular, it will replace cases that won't charge or only charges intermittently when plugged in, as well as cases don't properly charge the iPhone.

Apple's battery cases can keep your iPhone running longer, though they do add quite a bit of bulk to the devices. They cost around $130 each, so you may want to take advantage of the program while you can: Apple says it will replace cases up to two years from their date of sale. If you can't go to an Apple Store or an authorized service provider yet, don't worry. While malfunctioning batteries may sound alarming, the tech giant says the program isn't related to a safety issue.