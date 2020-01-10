An exclusive look at Samsung Ballie

The first thing I notice when I pick up Ballie is how light it is -- it's about the size of a hefty grapefruit, but much less dense. And Ballie's plastic, scalloped frame gives this otherwise nondescript ball a sense of playfulness, one that might not have been possible if Samsung had gone with the cloth finish it first considered.

I'm told I'm the only non-Samsung staffer to hold Ballie at CES apart from the mayor of Seoul, though I'm not quite sure if that's true or just PR bluster. Anyway, it doesn't matter: Ballie may well represent the future of Samsung's home robot strategy, and it's only here because a dozen members of the company's Think Tank Team (TTT) carefully crafted the prototype you might have seen rolling around on-stage during a keynote address.

As I noted in an earlier story, Samsung has been pretty reticent to offer specific details. We still don't know whether Samsung is making concrete plans to bring Ballie to market, or how much it could cost if and when that happens, but TTT director Leo Jun filled in a few of the gaps for us.

"This is our first step into personal home robots," Jun told me. "It's not just a social robot. It's actually designed to be a companion, and it's a little bit different in its interpretation but we think this is very believable."

Crafting a companion

Samsung is no stranger to trotting out robots at big trade shows -- just last year, it revealed a trio of service-oriented Bots at CES designed to help manage people's health care routines, guide customers through stores and, uh, purify air. Those were among Samsung's first attempts at truly "personal" robots, and you can see how the company tried to give them personalities through human-like characteristics -- they have big, blinking eyes rendered on round screens, and two of them had "heads" that swiveled around to look at people and objects. Think Eve from Wall-E, and you're on the right track.

Ballie is different. It is no way human-like, and for Samsung, devising a way to make a robot ball look and feel like something you'd want to talk to was no small feat. As I mentioned, the original plan was to use a cloth-covered body; that idea was shelved at least partially because realized it might not hold up to certain members of the family.

"You should train your dog not to bite into it all the time," Jun said. Still, the scalloped design TTT landed on should "withstand some of those scrapes and bumps."

Since TTT couldn't very well squeeze a face onto a ball running around at ground level, it also agonized over what Ballie should sound like. In Samsung's CES keynote demo video, it can be heard making adorable chirpy sounds as it zips around a magnificently expensive-looking home and interacts with its inhabitants. Jun couldn't confirm that those were the exact cutesy sounds a final Ballie would make, but the team landed on a philosophy it's pleased with.

"We were very, very specific not to make it robot-y," Jun said. "Even the sound UI we designed were from very acoustic, round instruments like a hang drum. We layered that with a little processing and included a little robot-y sound at the end to remind people this is a robot, but not the kind of robot you were expecting."

It's decisions like this, rather than practical ones about locomotion or power management, that could have the most impact on how this robot is received. And to some extent, Jun concedes that functionality in a product like this is less important than feel.

